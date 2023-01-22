Woman on boyfriend: "He wants me to pay for vacation because he agreed to go with my kids"

Photo by Sarah Cervantes on Unsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Going on a vacation with your family can be lots of fun and a chance to relax after working hard to be able to afford the trip. But what should you do when your partner feels all his costs should be covered because he's doing you a favor by traveling with your kids, who are not his?

Is being a future stepdad so important that it needs to come with extra expenses that only one partner covers?

My friend Sophia is a single mom with two daughters. Both of them are in kindergarten, and her ex-husband rarely visits or sends any money.

"I earn enough to cover all our bills, so I'm not worried about that. I do call him from time to time to remind him to visit them, but he only comes once every few months," Sophia said.

She got divorced two years ago, and since then, she's been thinking about being happy again.

"I really don't want to be a single mom for long. I want to get married a second time because I want our home to feel great for my girls. And what better way than have two parents again?" she said.

While dating, she realized that not every potential partner is excited to be a stepdad, and since then, that's the first thing she mentions to be sure they're on the same page.

"It's like avoiding more time wasted. They have to be interested in having a family right away because it's the three of us, not just me," Sophia said.

It wasn't easy to find someone who loved playing with her daughters, wanted to look after them, make her happy and was interested in becoming a father figure to them. During the past few months, she's been going out with Daman.

"We met at the grocery store while I was out with the girls, and he helped us when they took something off a shelf and made a mess. He was really nice and gentle about it," Sophia recalls.

Since that day, they met every afternoon and then started dating.

Her daughters love playing with Daman whenever he's around, and he's ok with them always wanting to hold his hand and looking up to him as a great friend.

"He's not into the stepdad idea just yet, but I'm sure it will come with time. The important thing is they get along great," Sophia said.

In the last few days, they've been discussing their vacation plans for spring, and Sophia was surprised to find out what Daman expected from her. Not only does he think going with her daughters would be a sort of favor, but he would also like to avoid paying for anything.

"He wants me to pay for vacation because he agreed to go with my kids. We're supposed to be a family. I can afford it, but it would feel off if I did that. Is it just for a free vacation, or does he care about us?" Sophia said.

The mom isn't sure if they should go on a trip after all or if it's better to just take the girls and have fun like that.

How do you think this should be handled? Is Daman's request too much, or should he expect that kind of expense for himself? Should he contribute and pay half of everything, including for his partner's kids?