Mom on daughter: "She assumed I'd watch her kids every day; I said it's too much, and now I can't see them"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Grandparents helping to look after their grandkids is a very common thing in large families, particularly when parents need extra time for work, errands, or just to have a few hours only with their partner.

But when this help turns into a fixed schedule, and they expect their kids to have their grandparents every day, this can get difficult and even overwhelming. Is it ok to expect grandparents to turn into daycare, or should they just come by and help whenever they can, without making them do it all the time if they get tired?

My friend Cora has been a widow for over a decade. She raised her daughter Lucy by herself and did her best so she could have all the opportunities she missed when she was young. She never considered getting married again because she thought a stepdad couldn't love her daughter the same way as her own dad, and she also didn't want short relationships that could confuse her.

"I thought it was best to be together, just the two of us. I don't want to get married a second time; that's never been on my mind since I lost my husband," Cora said.

Lucy fell in love when she started college, and she and her boyfriend, Anthony, soon decided they wanted to get engaged. The wedding took place in their final college year, and after they tied the knot, they rented an apartment and moved in together.

"It was a bit early, in my opinion, but kids are so different today. And if they're happy, I don't mind helping them so they can still study or work extra for a better salary," Cora added.

A few months after the big day, another surprise came for Cora.

"They called me to ask if they could visit one afternoon. They looked serious when they came in, and then they told me. Lucy was pregnant, and I was going to be a grandmother. I was so happy; they had to tell me twice," Cora recalls.

She helped her daughter with cooking and chores during her pregnancy, and Lucy was happy to always have her mom close.

"I don't know what we would've done without her. Anthony's parents can't be bothered with anything, and they don't really like me, so it's only been mom," Lucy said.

The couple welcomed their son Lucas, and in another two years, they had a little girl too.

"We always wanted a boy and a girl, so we were excited. Knowing mom would be there made things better too. Can't really plan parenting with no help," Lucy said.

As it turns out, she expected constant help on the clock, though, each and every day.

"I don't mind looking after my grandkids at all, but I get tired sometimes, and I need naps or just an afternoon to do nothing. My daughter wanted me there every day, and I'm not young anymore," Cora said.

The grandmother tried to explain to her daughter that it would be better if she found extra help on some days of the week, but Lucy didn't understand her. Instead, she decided she shouldn't see the kids for a while.

"She assumed I'd watch her kids every day; I said it's too much, and now I can't see them. I didn't want that, I miss my grandkids, but I can't accept 7 hours of care each day. I know they have careers and goals. I just wish we could find something that works for all of us without excluding me from their lives," Cora added.

Lucy isn't answering her mom's calls for now, and she's upset because she's convinced her mom doesn't love her grandkids.

Cora talked to Anthony, and he understood what she needed.

"I realize my mother-in-law can't be with the kids all the time. She needs rest. Lucy is just annoyed for now, but she will understand it too. It just takes some time until she realizes her mom isn't as strong as she was in her childhood," he said.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Is it ok for Lucy to demand daily care for her kids no matter how tired her mom gets? Should the couple also hire someone to look after the kids and still allow them to spend time with their grandmother?