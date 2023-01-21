Wife on mother-in-law: "She keeps asking to take care of the baby; I don't want her around"

Photo by Andrae Ricketts on Unsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Having a family with your spouse means plenty of challenges on the way, including finding time to work, do chores, have fun, plan meals, and show each other how much you care, no matter how tired you are.

And when everything seems to add up, and the spouses just can't find any free moment to relax, their parents' help seems like the best way to get rid of pressure and have a happy family.

What happens, though, when your in-laws coming to take care of your baby doesn't help solve anything but rather contributes to more arguments?

My friend Carrie has been married to her husband Frank for two years. They both wanted to start a family, and they welcomed their daughter Avery in the first year of their marriage.

Carrie stayed home to look after the baby, and she's also been getting plenty of support from her mother-in-law, Dina. As it turns out, she's not that pleased about that and feels that Dina is interfering with her family.

"She keeps asking to take care of the baby; I don't want her around. I know it sounds harsh, but every time she's there, she takes over and tells me what to do and makes a list of all my parenting mistakes. I just want to enjoy these happy moments with my baby," Carrie said.

She is convinced her husband's mom simply wants to decide what happens in their home and make rules for how the baby should be looked after.

"But it's not her daughter. This is my baby, and I'm not going to live up to her expectations. I want my family separate from hers," she added.

Her husband doesn't think it's a bad idea to have his mom come over often, and he's surprised at his wife's reaction.

"I don't get why she'd mind. I'm sure she's tired and needs some extra time to nap, go to a salon, or just watch TV. Mom can be around while she's doing all that, and our baby will be well taken care of. She shouldn't be upset; I thought she'd be happy," Frank said.

In the meantime, his mom still comes to their house every morning. She asks to take the baby as soon as she arrives, and it can be difficult for Carrie to get a few minutes to hold her.

"I am so close to arguing with her. She won't even let me carry my baby unless I ask three times, and she insists on playing with her all the time. That's our moments together, not hers," the mom said.

She talked about it to Frank with no results, and then she paid a visit to her mother-in-law so they could get some time to talk openly.

"I told her I liked how she wanted to help but that I didn't want her support right now. I stay home; I can look after the baby with no issues. I invited her to come over during the weekends only. And she got so upset with me. The next day she told my husband I want to take her out of our lives," Carrie shared.

For now, things are not improving, and her mother-in-law keeps coming daily to check on the baby. She doesn't stay as long as before, but Carrie is still not pleased to see her so often.

How do you think this should be resolved? Is it ok for the mother-in-law to come by frequently and look after the baby even if the mom specifically said she doesn't need her to? Should her husband step in and make sure his wife's wish is respected?