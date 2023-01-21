Wife on mother-in-law: "She keeps asking to take care of the baby; I don't want her around"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pfx4a_0kLcaHHx00
Photo byAndrae RickettsonUnsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Having a family with your spouse means plenty of challenges on the way, including finding time to work, do chores, have fun, plan meals, and show each other how much you care, no matter how tired you are.

And when everything seems to add up, and the spouses just can't find any free moment to relax, their parents' help seems like the best way to get rid of pressure and have a happy family.

What happens, though, when your in-laws coming to take care of your baby doesn't help solve anything but rather contributes to more arguments?

My friend Carrie has been married to her husband Frank for two years. They both wanted to start a family, and they welcomed their daughter Avery in the first year of their marriage.

Carrie stayed home to look after the baby, and she's also been getting plenty of support from her mother-in-law, Dina. As it turns out, she's not that pleased about that and feels that Dina is interfering with her family.

"She keeps asking to take care of the baby; I don't want her around. I know it sounds harsh, but every time she's there, she takes over and tells me what to do and makes a list of all my parenting mistakes. I just want to enjoy these happy moments with my baby," Carrie said.

She is convinced her husband's mom simply wants to decide what happens in their home and make rules for how the baby should be looked after.

"But it's not her daughter. This is my baby, and I'm not going to live up to her expectations. I want my family separate from hers," she added.

Her husband doesn't think it's a bad idea to have his mom come over often, and he's surprised at his wife's reaction.

"I don't get why she'd mind. I'm sure she's tired and needs some extra time to nap, go to a salon, or just watch TV. Mom can be around while she's doing all that, and our baby will be well taken care of. She shouldn't be upset; I thought she'd be happy," Frank said.

In the meantime, his mom still comes to their house every morning. She asks to take the baby as soon as she arrives, and it can be difficult for Carrie to get a few minutes to hold her.

"I am so close to arguing with her. She won't even let me carry my baby unless I ask three times, and she insists on playing with her all the time. That's our moments together, not hers," the mom said.

She talked about it to Frank with no results, and then she paid a visit to her mother-in-law so they could get some time to talk openly.

"I told her I liked how she wanted to help but that I didn't want her support right now. I stay home; I can look after the baby with no issues. I invited her to come over during the weekends only. And she got so upset with me. The next day she told my husband I want to take her out of our lives," Carrie shared.

For now, things are not improving, and her mother-in-law keeps coming daily to check on the baby. She doesn't stay as long as before, but Carrie is still not pleased to see her so often.

How do you think this should be resolved? Is it ok for the mother-in-law to come by frequently and look after the baby even if the mom specifically said she doesn't need her to? Should her husband step in and make sure his wife's wish is respected?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# relationships# mom# kids# family

Comments / 113

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
92K followers

More from Amy Christie

Daughter on stepdad: "He left mom after they had a baby; I don't want to see that family"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married a second time requires a lot of patience, love, and determination, particularly if you're a parent already. It won't be just about you but also about making your kids feel included in the new family that's being formed with all the memories about to come.

Read full story
32 comments

Mom on daughter: "She wants to go on a trip with her boyfriend and his parents; they want grandkids"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Seeing your kids grow up, make friends, and have great results in school is very fulfilling but watching them start relationships and wondering if the partner they choose is the right one for them is a whole different kind of stress when you're a parent.

Read full story
19 comments

Daughter on stepdad: "Mom sleeps on the sofa; he stays in his mother's room"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Sleeping arrangements for a married couple can vary greatly, and kids can get surprised by different ideas, but what happens when they constantly see one of the parents is always sleeping in the living room just in case the spouse's mom comes over and needs the best room to be available?

Read full story
19 comments

Mom on daughter: "She won't go on vacation to look after her cousins; why would I pay to take her?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having fun on vacation matters just as much to parents and kids, and when you're planning a vacation for your extended family and including several relatives, it's worth taking into consideration everyone's need to play and have a good time.

Read full story
253 comments

Wife on mother-in-law: "She told me she's embarrassed of me in front of my kids"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being friendly with your in-laws will often require more than a casual nod, and staying determined to keep the whole family happy may take extra effort and time.

Read full story
62 comments

Wife on husband: "He talks about divorce each time I stay out late with my friends"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being married and still going to parties with your friends is not always easy to do in a relationship. Trust, patience, and plenty of determination will go into convincing your partner that nothing strange is happening when you come back later than usual, but even then, doing it too often can eventually lead to them doubting your actions.

Read full story
131 comments

Wife on in-laws: "They want us to raise my husband's niece; we will have our baby this year"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Helping the rest of your family when it comes to food costs, a school for nephews and nieces, or driving everyone where they need to go are things you get used to when you have a large family.

Read full story
159 comments

Woman on mother-in-law: "She wants wedding pictures without me; my parents and I are paying"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Planning your wedding with the partner you want to spend your life with is filled with love and excitement, but there can also be difficult moments as each set of parents makes requests related to the big day.

Read full story
156 comments

Mom on daughter: "Why is she having kids if she still lives at home with me?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Seeing your kids become parents and waiting to welcome your grandkids can be a very fulfilling experience. But when it all happens in less-than-ideal circumstances, and you don't feel your kids are truly grown up but instead still rely on you too much to be able to have their own family, the doubts can make you question their timing and decisions.

Read full story
93 comments

Woman on boyfriend: "He wants me to pay for vacation because he agreed to go with my kids"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Going on a vacation with your family can be lots of fun and a chance to relax after working hard to be able to afford the trip. But what should you do when your partner feels all his costs should be covered because he's doing you a favor by traveling with your kids, who are not his?

Read full story
252 comments

Mom on daughter: "She assumed I'd watch her kids every day; I said it's too much, and now I can't see them"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Grandparents helping to look after their grandkids is a very common thing in large families, particularly when parents need extra time for work, errands, or just to have a few hours only with their partner.

Read full story
217 comments

Wife on husband: "I'm seeing his married friend; it's too early to tell him"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Keeping a relationship on track isn't easy as time goes by, and having kids and plenty of house chores can get in the way of reconnecting with your spouse.

Read full story
117 comments

Husband on wife: "She left me 3 times; she wants to work things out after the third man went away"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Trusting your partner with your feelings and dedication and seeing all that getting left to one side as they keep looking around and trying to be happy with other people can seriously affect a marriage.

Read full story
376 comments

Wife on father-in-law: "He tells me I've gained weight all the time; I can't eat anything in his house"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Visiting your in-laws is not always the most relaxing experience, and helping them in the kitchen may often require different cooking skills or re-learning some of the things you already know.

Read full story
120 comments

Daughter on dad's girlfriend: "She cleaned my room and took my things"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Growing up with your parents can be challenging while you're a teenager, but all the difficulties can get even harder to push through when you also have to deal with a new partner for one of your parents.

Read full story
121 comments

Wife on mother-in-law: "She invites me out then makes me pay for everything"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Meeting your in-laws and doing everything you can to be close to your new family matters a lot in the long run, but what do you do when you find yourself paying a lot for it each and every time?

Read full story
73 comments

Mom on daughter: "She wants to move with us for college; I don't want her back"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. While most parents want to be there for their kids as long as they study and can't afford to rent their own place, there are also those who feel it's very important for their kids to learn to be responsible adults and to them, that means stopping any kind of help once they finish high school.

Read full story
330 comments

Woman on sister-in-law: "She won't leave my house; she wants a break in her marriage"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Moving into a new home with your spouse is often the start of shared goals and having a family, but what do you do when you suddenly get someone else living there with you, and they're not in a hurry to leave at all?

Read full story
37 comments

Wife on husband: "He says I don't contribute because I stay home; I just make more bills for him"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When a couple makes the decision that one of the spouses will stay home to look after the kids, it's usually not considered they will be doing nothing. Housework and taking care of the kids can be just as demanding as going to the office, and the schedule is much longer.

Read full story
60 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy