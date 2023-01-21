Wife on husband: "I'm seeing his married friend; it's too early to tell him"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bYbzU_0kLc73wE00
Photo byBruce DixononUnsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Keeping a relationship on track isn't easy as time goes by, and having kids and plenty of house chores can get in the way of reconnecting with your spouse.

When it's been too long to think about being close, is it ok to look somewhere else as long as they don't know, or should they learn immediately about what's going on so they can choose if they want to stay or leave?

The line between telling your spouse everything and avoiding the things that might sadden them is a difficult one to draw.

My friend Samantha has been married to Ian, her husband, for 11 years. They have three kids together, two daughters and a son. Their home used to be quiet and peaceful, with Samantha usually cooking something tasty and Ian and the kids playing in the backyard.

During the past six months, things have taken a turn for the worse, though. And it's not clear if they can get back to what they had or if their marriage is about to end.

Samantha loves being a mom, but she's been staying home all this time, and her husband works overtime to cover all expenses. And that made her feel lonely.

"I know it's not fair to react like that and that he's doing all of it for our family, but I can't help it. I need someone to be around the house more often. I'm also married, not just a mom," she said.

The constant idea of not being valued led her to make new connections and even to see the people she already knew in a different way.

Jason, one of Ian's friends, used to come often by their house to watch games with Ian or play with the kids. His wife would sometimes visit too, and they were all friends and made barbecues while chatting about their days and the challenges they had.

As Ian was working extra, Jason began visiting during the day when only Samantha was home.

"I made tea; we talked about things. He told me he was upset he and his wife couldn't have kids. We got closer as time went by. Ian wasn't there to help me with the heavier chores, but he always came. The kids like him, too," Samantha said.

Gradually that friendship turned into something else, and both of them decided to go on.

"We got close, and I thought about being with someone else, and one thing led to another. I'm wondering about Ian now, whether it's right to let him know or not. I'm seeing his married friend; it's too early to tell him. I'm not sure if Jason will leave his wife for me. And if he doesn't, I don't want to say anything," Samantha said.

Both Ian and Candace, Jason's wife, don't know anything for now. Samantha and Jason are seeing each other at least three times a week but want to avoid them knowing unless they decide they want a permanent change.

What do you think about this situation? Should they tell their spouses sooner about what's going on, or is it better to see each other without making them upset? Would that even work in the long run, or is it likely the kids will eventually let Ian know Jason is coming by too often to their house?

