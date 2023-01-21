Husband on wife: "She left me 3 times; she wants to work things out after the third man went away"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yeGF9_0kLbYJTm00
Photo byJD MasononUnsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Trusting your partner with your feelings and dedication and seeing all that getting left to one side as they keep looking around and trying to be happy with other people can seriously affect a marriage.

In most cases, such behavior will end a relationship, but there are partners who will forgive an affair as long as the spouse repents and does their very best for the marriage. Where is the limit to forgiveness, though? Is it after it happens once or twice? Can three times be ok in the right circumstances, or is trust gone and can't be recovered?

My friend Matt has been married to his wife Ellen for eight years. Their marriage was never peaceful, and they argued a lot, even before tying the knot. He took it as a sign that they wouldn't get bored, though.

"I didn't think arguing was annoying. It wasn't about major things, and it made things more interesting. Ellen was the one I wanted to spend my life with, and a bit of competition isn't that bad after all," Matt said.

As it turns out, the arguments didn't get fewer as they got to know each other better. Instead, they progressed from once or twice a week to daily disagreements, which sometimes turned into his wife moving out for a day or two and then coming back feeling sorry for what she'd done.

"I put it down as something she needed; space to clear her feelings before she could come back. I didn't realize something else could be going on until she started going away for more nights at a time," Matt added.

If the arguments could have justified Ellen staying away for a day or two, when she started taking little trips, Matt began wondering if his wife actually cared about him or just came back out of habit.

"At one point, she was home merely two days before telling me she'd be gone ten days, and she kept doing that until I confronted her. We'd been married for three years back then, and she said she had met someone else and wanted to see if they could be happier than we were. I didn't even know what to say; she was gone in a few seconds," Matt said.

He didn't search for her then, but he kept hearing from their mutual friends who told him they had met her in different restaurants with the other man and asked him who that person was.

"I had no answers and just pretended I had something to do and hurried away. I'm sure everyone knew what was going on," Matt added.

Apparently, Ellen didn't find what she wanted at that time, so after three months, she came back and said she was sorry.

"I believed her; she looked remorseful. Maybe it had been just something that got out of hand. I agreed to keep working on our marriage," Matt recalls.

The arguments stopped for a while, and they even started thinking about having a baby when suddenly, one year after the first time, Ellen told him again she was going to try living with another man.

"She couldn't take her things because I locked the front door, so she just left like that. I thought that was the end for us," Matt said.

Everything happened all over again, with people giving him news about his wife's affair, but somehow, he managed to keep going by focusing on his career.

She was back in a month, and she didn't look well either.

"That person must have treated her badly, I could tell. I took her back, though; I still cared about her. And it was not the last time," he said.

Unfortunately, Ellen left him a third time, too, the briefest of all three. She was away for a week and a half, and when she returned, she promised it wouldn't happen again because now she understood her husband was the best person she could have by her side.

"The problem is I don't know if I can believe her. She left me 3 times; she wants to work things out after the third man went away. She did not leave any of these three men; she just came back to me when they left her. I don't know if that shows she loves me," Matt said.

Ellen has made plenty of promises during the past few days, but her husband is feeling very uncertain about their future. She also wants to start a family together, but Matt is worried about how their kids would react if she behaves the same way in the future.

What do you think about this situation? Can Matt find enough reasons to trust his wife after she left him three times? Has she had too many second chances already, or is it ok to give it another go?

