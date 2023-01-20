Wife on father-in-law: "He tells me I've gained weight all the time; I can't eat anything in his house"

Photo by Izzy Park on Unsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Visiting your in-laws is not always the most relaxing experience, and helping them in the kitchen may often require different cooking skills or re-learning some of the things you already know.

And when jokes and comments come into play while everyone is sitting around the table, the way they refer to you may well make you want to go back home or avoid saying anything for the rest of the day.

My friend Amanda has been married to her husband, Jonas, for three years. She's had difficulty connecting to his parents both at the beginning of their relationship and also after they got engaged and later tied the knot.

"I wouldn't say they disrespect me directly. But they always say something I don't like or make a side comment apparently about someone else, but that kind of comes back to me. I don't think they're pleased with my looks. They wanted someone slimmer for their son," Amanda said.

She's stayed positive regardless and has been trying to make the most of family occasions despite her in-laws. Unfortunately, her father-in-law is not giving up, and each time they meet, he points out to her that she needs to lose some weight.

"It usually happens after I help his wife and daughter for at least an hour in the kitchen while the men have chips and talk in the living room. He tells me I've gained weight all the time; I can't eat anything in his house," she said.

She talked to her husband about his dad's comments, but he feels he's not overreacting. Jonas believes his dad is saying those things to help his wife be more active and look good at all times, not as criticism.

"He's not trying to be mean; dad isn't like that. Since she's family, he tells her what he thinks, hoping it will encourage her to exercise and have a great menu every day. That's all there is to it. She pays too much attention to it anyway. She should eat with us regardless of what he says," Jonas shared.

Her father-in-law was also surprised that she found his ideas offensive.

"I have only the best intentions; I want her and my son to be together for a long time. We want grandkids, and the way a woman looks matters for all of that. That's why I'm telling her and reminding her about weight. It's not meant to upset her. I'm sorry if it did, but I'm doing it to help," he said.

Jonas's mom does understand how Amanda feels, though. And she's supporting her.

"I agree my husband is a bit too critical of our daughter-in-law. We had a time like that while our daughter was growing up. As a teen, she wasn't that fit, and he kept reminding her until I put an end to it. Today she looks great without any negative comments. I'm sure I'll find a way to make him change his attitude toward Amanda. It doesn't help to criticize people. Positive comments mean a lot more than that," she said.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Is it ok for the father-in-law to keep saying things that offend his daughter-in-law just because she doesn't fit his standards? Should Amanda stop going to family gatherings and avoid him until he changes his attitude?