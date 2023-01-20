Daughter on dad's girlfriend: "She cleaned my room and took my things"

Photo by Pexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Growing up with your parents can be challenging while you're a teenager, but all the difficulties can get even harder to push through when you also have to deal with a new partner for one of your parents.

When your mom and dad are no longer together, and somehow you find yourself inside a new family that you didn't ask for, learning to interact with a future stepmom is no easy task.

My friend Aubrey is in her third year of high school, and she's currently living with her dad, Nick, and his new girlfriend, Anna. Aubrey's mom, Elaine, passed away six years ago, and since then, her dad has been dating the whole time.

Aubrey met at least four girlfriends, and they've all lived in her home for a few months. Anna, Nick's current girlfriend, has been his longest relationship yet.

"They've been together for three years, and I think they're about to decide on a wedding date too. I tried to explain to him I don't like her that much and she's too loud all the time, but I don't think he'll take my opinion into account. He wants more kids too, boys particularly," Aubrey said.

Anna has been living in the house for the past year, and during that time, she's expected Aubrey to clean each room, wash the dishes, and vacuum. She only cooks occasionally, but even then, Aubrey has to take care of the kitchen when she's done.

"She rarely does house chores, it's always me, and if I forget something, she's quick to remind me. And she does it in front of my dad, so he won't stand up for me. It got to the point where they both look at me like a maid who lives off them since I'm still studying and eating with them," Aubrey added.

In the past week, things have started to change, though. Anna has gotten more interested in Aubrey's room, and she even offered to clean it up two times.

"I said no, that's my space. I don't want her to move things around. And she can't stand cleaning anyway, so I don't get it," Aubrey said.

Anna was determined to do it, though. So, one day, when Aubrey went to school, she went ahead with the cleaning. And what Aubrey discovered later didn't make her happy.

"She cleaned my room and took my things. I mean, she literally emptied the drawers, and stuff is nowhere to be found. She said she threw away the garbage, but there were gifts from my mom," Aubrey said.

She talked to her dad about it, but he simply turned around and asked Anna if that was true. And when she denied it, the discussion ended.

"He didn't even listen to me. Just took her word for it and watched TV while I was talking," Aubrey said.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like her things will be found readily, and Aubrey is convinced they're put away somewhere she can't find them.

"That was mean, taking things I kept from my mom. I'm going to study hard and leave as soon as I can. It's obvious they don't want me here anymore," Aubrey said.

What do you think about this situation? Was it ok for Anna to go through Aubrey's things without asking and keep the presents she had from her mom? Should Aubrey's dad make her give those things back to his daughter?