Wife on mother-in-law: "She invites me out then makes me pay for everything"

Photo by Ainara Oto on Unsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Meeting your in-laws and doing everything you can to be close to your new family matters a lot in the long run, but what do you do when you find yourself paying a lot for it each and every time?

When house visits are not the rule and eating out is so frequent you can barely afford it, but your spouse's parents keep asking to go, should you say no or find a way to handle it?

My friend Tanja has been married to her husband, Dan, for eight years. During this time, she's gotten along very well with his four brothers, and they often go together for family picnics or hiking trips. Her in-laws were also nice to her in the beginning.

"When we got engaged, and during the first year of our marriage, my mother-in-law always asked us over there on Sundays and sometimes on Tuesday afternoons to catch up, have some tea and cakes," Tanja recalls.

Things didn't stay that way, though. The invitations became less frequent, but that didn't mean Tanja saw less of her mother-in-law.

Instead, she focused on going to the mall and asking her daughter-in-law to meet her at different restaurants so they could have a chat over there.

"It seemed like a good idea back then. It was because we could also do some shopping and relax somewhere outside of her home, with a different view and nice music. The checks weren't that nice, though. And she always looked the other way when they came," Tanja said.

She assumed that her mother-in-law would eventually contribute to some of the checks for their meals, but as time went by, it didn't happen. And her requests to meet went from once or twice a week to at least five times.

"She invites me out, then makes me pay for everything. I don't have such a high salary to be able to afford that, and she keeps calling me. Now I'm making excuses half the time, but it's not easy. And I don't want to offend her. She looked on the verge of tears when I asked if she could add something to the last check," Tanja said.

She talked to her husband about it and asked him to intervene.

"When I first brought it up, he didn't think it could be that big of a deal, but when I showed him the expenses for it, he soon believed it. We just don't earn that kind of money to be able to do this for his mom. I get it, she wants to be out of the house, but she has to pay her part of the check, or it won't work," Tanja said.

Since then, Dan went over to his mom's house and did his best to reason with her. Unfortunately, she took it as an offense and isn't talking to either her son or his wife for the time being.

Her husband agrees with her and thinks the couple should cover every check and be happy to meet her at restaurants.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Is it ok for the mother-in-law to simply expect Tanja and Dan to find the money to take her out several times a week? Should she pay her part or ask them before going anywhere if they can afford it?