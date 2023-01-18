Mom on daughter: "She wants to move with us for college; I don't want her back"

Photo by Maria Lupan on Unsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

While most parents want to be there for their kids as long as they study and can't afford to rent their own place, there are also those who feel it's very important for their kids to learn to be responsible adults and to them, that means stopping any kind of help once they finish high school.

Is it ok to keep helping your child even after they grow up, or should you simply expect them to find a way to make ends meet so they're able to manage college and the cost of studies?

My friend Sarah has been living with her parents ever since she was little. Her mom, Tara, was always focused on explaining to her daughter she needed to be able to look after herself once she was an adult. And as an additional way to instill that principle, as soon as her last year of high school was done, Sarah had to start working full-time to be able to rent an apartment with her friends.

"I realize what mom's trying to teach me, but sometimes it feels like I should get a break too. I always had good grades, and she never praised me or made positive comments on my work. She always treated it like it was just something ordinary. She didn't show me she was proud of me like dad does. I would've appreciated that," Sarah said.

Gary, Sarah's dad, noted each of his daughter's achievements and even made cakes to celebrate with her. Tara rarely took part in that since she was always working overtime.

"I know she worked hard to afford everything I needed, but I needed her too. Just to know she cared about those grades or the competitions I won," Sarah said.

Things continued this way through Sarah's childhood and while she was a teen too.

And at the end of high school, Tara told her it was time to leave her home and begin to figure out life on her own.

"It wasn't a great thought. I didn't really want to go. I like living with mom and dad, and I could have a job while being home, but she said no," Sarah recalls.

So, she teamed up with three of her friends, and they rented an apartment in a neighborhood close by. Sarah kept working full-time at a store to cover all her bills while considering whether she should go to college or not.

Gradually, she realized she wanted to continue studying so she could have a successful career. However, to achieve that, she felt she needed her parents to step in for a while.

"It wouldn't be for too long, just two or three years. I need to move back home so I can do college the right way," Sarah said.

Unfortunately, her mother thinks that would be a step back for her, and she isn't ok with the idea.

"She wants to move with us for college; I don't want her back or the bills. And more than that, I don't want her to just come to us when things are hard. She needs to find the solution herself; that's how she will really grow up," the mom said.

While her dad isn't against his daughter coming to live with them again, he understands his wife's position too.

For now, Sarah is still living with her friends while she's trying to come up with something else for college. She plans to pay a visit to her mom over the weekend to try and make her see why moving back home wouldn't be a setback, but she isn't feeling very hopeful.

How do you think this should be handled? Is it fair for the mom to refuse to have her daughter living at home just because she feels she wouldn't be learning a lesson? Should Sarah be able to live with her mom and dad as long as she keeps working and studying?