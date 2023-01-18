Woman on sister-in-law: "She won't leave my house; she wants a break in her marriage"

Photo by Julian Bock on Unsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Moving into a new home with your spouse is often the start of shared goals and having a family, but what do you do when you suddenly get someone else living there with you, and they're not in a hurry to leave at all?

Is it ok to have your partner's siblings around even if you planned to have your own space where to create loving memories and raise a family?

My friend Natasha has been married to her husband George for one year. They had a short engagement and quickly moved into their home, ready to start a family while also working to keep up with their mortgage payments.

Unfortunately, they couldn't enjoy their home for long. Not on their own, at least. About seven months after they tied the knot, George's sister argued with her husband and decided to leave him for a while. Her parents said they couldn't have her in their home, and they asked George and Natasha to let her live with them for a few days.

"I said ok, as I didn't think it would be more than a week. Everyone said it was just a minor argument and that she would go back to her husband and kids in five days at most," Natasha said.

So, Irene, George's sister, took her things and came to live with them. And she got so comfortable that those few days turned into weeks and months.

"Time went by, and there was no sign of her leaving. I mean, I don't want to tell her to get out, but what am I going to do with her here all the time? She won't leave my house; she wants a break in her marriage. I realize her relationship with her husband is difficult for now, and they have to think about their kids, but how is her living with us helping them at all?" Natasha said.

She told her husband his sister had stayed too long in their home, but he didn't see any problem, particularly since she was helping with cleaning and cooking.

"She's not one of those house guests that give a lot of trouble. My sister helps Natasha around the house, and it's not like we have kids, and she's in the way. We have extra room for her. I see no issues at all. She's welcome to stay as long as she likes," George said.

Unfortunately, his wife doesn't feel the same way, and she thinks that the initial agreement should be the rule.

"I said a few days, not months. And now she's not leaving. At all. There has to be an end to this," she said.

She tried to make Irene see it was time to go back to her family, but she kept asking to stay longer and offering to do more chores around the house.

"I don't want to live here for free. I will help with all I can. I just need this pause away from my husband while I figure things out," she said.

Irene is still living with the couple for now, but Natasha will not put up with this for much longer.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Is it ok for Irene to live with Natasha and her husband indefinitely, even though they only agreed to a few days? Should she be allowed to stay longer because she helps with chores?