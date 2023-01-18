Wife on husband: "He says I don't contribute because I stay home; I just make more bills for him"

Photo byTina DawsononUnsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

When a couple makes the decision that one of the spouses will stay home to look after the kids, it's usually not considered they will be doing nothing. Housework and taking care of the kids can be just as demanding as going to the office, and the schedule is much longer.

However, when it's time to pay the bills each month, the stay-at-home parents will be challenged when trying to show a clear contribution.

Whether the other spouse realizes that the effort they put in for the whole family matters as much as having a job will depend on the couple's shared values and how they appreciate each other's dedication and love.

My friend Gina has been married for 11 years to James, her husband. They have two sons, and she's been a full-time mom since the first months after they got married.

"It was a mutual decision because we didn't want to leave our kids with a babysitter and also felt daycare wasn't a good choice for them. I wanted to look after them and have a happy family, to cook and do all the other chores while making memories," Gina said.

In the beginning, everything went well, and both spouses were happy with the roles they had in the family. As the kids grew and they went to kindergarten, Gina's husband changed his attitude too.

"Something was different. I had just as much to do or even more, but he didn't seem to think it was enough. I wake up at 6 a.m.; my day ends at 9 p.m. It's a lot longer than his, but I don't earn money, so he doesn't believe it matters that much," Gina shared.

James is more interested in the costs that add up each month than in his wife's efforts to see everyone happy. And slowly, he's putting aside the fun activities and memories and just checks the bills and keeps looking for someone responsible for the rising amounts of money.

In his opinion, his wife could do more to save money, and if they have higher bills, it's partly her fault.

"He says I don't contribute because I stay home; I just make more bills for him. But it's not me; I'm cooking, cleaning, vacuuming, dusting, helping our kids with anything they need, and driving them to different activities. If I had a job, he wouldn't be looking down on me like that, but we would pay someone else to do all those things. I just wish he could see that instead of focusing on bills and reproaching me for not adding money to our household income," Gina said.

Things are tense for now since her husband keeps looking into every expense and often tells Gina she could have chosen a different product or skipped something on the shopping list entirely.

"Why isn't she more careful? I'm the only one who brings in some money; she isn't. Shouldn't I check every expense carefully so we stay on top of everything we have to pay to have the house neat and tidy and the kids well looked after?" James said.

Gina tried to explain several times that she was truly doing her best to keep costs down, but her husband kept finding fault in anything she did. And the tension is adding up, leading to more arguments.

Their parents talked to them both, but James felt they were interfering too much in their relationship.

How do you think this situation should be resolved? Is it fair for James to think his wife isn't contributing anything because she's not getting paid? Should he look more at what she does for their family as a whole and learn to appreciate her work in their home?

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

