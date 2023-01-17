Woman on daughter-in-law: "She keeps criticizing my hair and clothes"

Photo by Pexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Bonding with your mother-in-law can be challenging when you're starting life in a new family and want to get along well with your spouse's parents, but what happens when things go in the opposite direction?

Should the new wife be able to criticize her in-laws constantly instead of trying to make the most of family life and special occasions?

My friend Diana has been married for two years to her husband, Thomas. They dated for six months, then he proposed, and they spent one year engaged while planning the big day.

"He was my best friend, and I knew I always wanted to be with him. We both wanted a big family and had the same goals for the future," Diana said.

Thomas met her parents, and she paid visits to his family. They all seemed to get along just fine except for a few times when Diana insisted that Sandra, her mother-in-law needed to change her hat or match a blouse to the rest of her outfit.

"I didn't think much of that. My mom used to love stylish outfits, so I felt maybe Diana was just helping her stay in touch with colors and patterns," Thomas said.

As it turns out, this tendency was a lot more than it appeared in the beginning. While Thomas's sisters and brother thought it was ok for Diana to remind their mom what to wear or suggest a better hairstyle, the mother-in-law gradually came to resent that interference.

"She keeps criticizing my hair and clothes. It got to a point where I couldn't meet her without her voicing some little remark about the way I looked. And it's not like she does it in a positive way. She says it like I haven't put any effort into it or have no idea how to dress. I have lived a lot longer than her, and I deserve respect. She may not like how I dress but taking issue with my outfits in front of my family is getting to be offensive," Sandra said.

Diana doesn't feel she was doing anything wrong and was surprised to learn her mother-in-law felt her comments were inappropriate.

"I was only trying to help. And I'm always honest, that's why I told her. I didn't mean to offend her. I will try and avoid saying anything from now on, but that doesn't mean she shouldn't change something about the colors she wears. And her hair needs a lot of work. Why would I hide how I felt?" she said.

The mother-in-law is avoiding Diana for now, and it will take a while until they can be comfortable in the same place again.

How do you think this should be handled? Was Diana right to keep pointing out the things she didn't like about her mother-in-law's clothes and hair? Should she have avoided saying anything instead of making her feel like she didn't know how to dress?