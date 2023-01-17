Wife on husband: "He didn't like what I cooked, threw it on the floor, and made me clean up"

Photo by Pexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Sharing household responsibilities between spouses can come with lots of pressure to do everything correctly, or, in some cases, partners suddenly find out they have to fit some unexpected standards they weren't aware of before tying the knot.

Whether spouses can become more flexible in time or if you should take everything as is and decide on the future of the relationship will always depend on how serious the criticism is and if there's any love left beyond the negative reaction.

My friend Miranda has been married for six years to her husband, Larry. They've been together since high school, had a four-year engagement, and then decided to tie the knot when they were both 31.

"It felt like the right time to take that step. And I thought I knew him well enough by then to feel confident about our future together," Miranda said.

Larry insisted she should take cooking lessons while they were engaged because his mom warned him about having a wife who cooked well.

"I thought her advice was very useful. Miranda wasn't a great cook anyway, so why not learn? Mom let me know where they had a good cook, and we asked him to show her some dishes," Larry recalled.

Miranda didn't mind learning even though she wasn't really fond of cooking at all. She just assumed it was meant for a good beginning of their marriage and that, eventually, Larry won't be so focused on every meal.

"I was sure it was just something temporary and to make my mother-in-law happy as well. He couldn't really care about meals to that extent. It's just food, not something meaningful," she said.

Unfortunately, she soon learned Larry had a very different opinion.

Once they got married, homecooked meals took priority over anything else.

"We couldn't even go out for a picnic anymore if I didn't already have something prepared for dinner. He wasn't spontaneous anymore and always found something wrong with the flavor or the spices or how long the meat was grilled," Miranda said.

She did her best to meet Larry's requirements in the first few months, but he was still displeased. He even called his mom over, and they both tasted anything Miranda brought to the table.

"They both frowned each time I approached and wrinkled their noses in expectation of something unpleasant. It was so stressful and then to have to sit there waiting for their opinion. 'I didn't mean cooking to take over my life. How did that happen?' I kept asking myself," she said.

Things went on this way until recently, when Larry's behavior took a turn for the worse.

As soon as he tasted the dinner his wife had made, he didn't stop at saying the flavor was all wrong.

"He didn't like what I cooked, threw it on the floor, and made me clean up. I was so surprised that I didn't say anything and just cleaned the floor and the wall," Miranda said.

However, she's been considering what took place and also spoke to some of her friends and relatives.

"They think this is wrong, and my mother-in-law keeps making things worse. I don't want to give up on our marriage, but I don't know how to make him see he needs to be more respectful," she said.

How do you think this should be handled? Is there any way to make Larry see cooking is not the only thing that can make him happy? Should Miranda listen to her relatives' advice and give up on their relationship?