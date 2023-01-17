Wife on mother-in-law: "She invited herself to our house and wants to stay for a week"

Photo by Pexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

A loving relationship with a spouse is built daily with patience, care, and love, but what do you do when you also have to deal with strained connections with your in-laws? Is having them over worth the trouble, and can they just show up without asking anyone before?

My friend Samantha has been married to her husband, Chris, for five years. During this time, they worked hard to save money and be able to get their own home.

"Once we could afford the mortgage fees, I felt so much better. I don't like having to pay rent and not living in our home where we can raise a family," Samantha said.

The couple loves having barbecues and often invites their whole family.

"It's a great way to connect to the rest of the family since we're so busy with overtime and trying to get a promotion. Weekends are just for family," Samantha added.

In the beginning, Chris's parents took their time to accept their relationship, particularly because they didn't approve of them starting to live together before tying the knot.

"I understand them, and I know they have different opinions about life. I still want to get along as best as possible. They will be my kids' grandparents," she said.

While Chris's dad came around in a few months, his mom is still not as close to Samantha as she would like her to be.

"It's not that she doesn't invite us over. We always celebrate her birthday together and all other holidays, and she visits us too. It's more about the way she behaves towards me rather than avoidance. She's always around but not so open and kind as I could wish," Samantha shared.

Adriana, her mother-in-law, has a different view on what the couple's marriage is like and feels that she needs to be close to help her son in case he needs it.

"I like to keep an eye on how things are going. I think they started their relationship too early and not in a suitable way at all. They met in high school and immediately moved in together. Her parents were ok with it. It doesn't mean it was the best choice," she said.

Until recently, Adriana was content with visiting them often or asking them to stop by, but during the past few weeks, she's come up with a different idea to make sure her son is happy.

"Visiting is not always enough. There may be things going on that you can't see in an hour or two," she said.

That's why she plans to stay for a few days with the couple and convince herself all is well.

"I'm worried they have no kids yet, and my son isn't eating right. Once I stay there three days or more, I will know what's going on," she said.

Samantha was surprised by her mother-in-law's idea and tried to explain to her it was not ok to just move in.

"She invited herself to our house and wants to stay for a week. She didn't ask me, and I didn't want her to stay overnight. I barely get a chance to clean up our house for the two of us. I can't handle an unexpected house guest who's coming to check on our marriage," Samantha said.

Unfortunately, Adriana wouldn't take no for an answer. She heard Samantha's attempts to stop the visit and then said she won't disturb them. And Chris assured her she would be welcome.

"He won't stand up to her, and I'm just stuck. She's set to come next week," Samantha said.

The visit is imminent, and even Chris's dad couldn't dissuade his wife from packing a bag of clothes and adding some cooking pans.

What do you think about this situation? Should Samantha's mother-in-law avoid visiting when she isn't invited, or can she come anytime to see her son? Is it ok to stay over even if her son's wife specifically told her not to?