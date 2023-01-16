Grandmother on husband: "He wants to be with my daughter-in-law; I can't lose my grandkids"

Photo by Pexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Having a large family and a long, happy relationship with kids and grandkids is one of the most fulfilling things in life. But when a second marriage interferes with the family dynamic and stops one relationship while beginning a very different one, that could possibly add pressure on everyone else's interactions and add stress.

My friend Ella has been married to Jay, her husband, for nine years. He is her second husband, and she has two daughters and one son. Ella is also a grandmother since her son married five years ago.

"Becoming a grandmother was amazing to me. I had been thinking about it for a while and helping my friends who already have grandkids. And when they gave me the news I was so happy. I asked to help them as much as they would let me. I love my two grandkids," Ella said.

When she became a grandma, she was divorced and not currently dating. In a few months, however, she met Jay, and they began going out together. He soon proposed, and they decided to have a quiet wedding with their family.

"My daughter-in-law made the floral arrangements, and we invited his family, mine, and a few close friends," Ella recalled.

They moved in together and were happy to have Ella's grandson stay over every time his parents wanted to go on a trip or had to work overtime.

"He loved being a grandparent since he had no family left. And he got excited each time my daughter-in-law walked through the door, left my grandson, and hugged both of us," Ella said.

Unfortunately, that excitement soon turned into something very different. And Ella didn't see it coming.

Her son and his wife had another child, and the grandmother stepped in to help again, but in a few weeks, they began arguing, and her daughter-in-law moved out.

"She went to stay with a friend and didn't even come by to see the kids. I didn't know what to think. I always thought she was very affectionate when she came to my house to talk to Jay and me. My son didn't think their marriage would last, and we were already planning how to look after the kids on a schedule when Jay gave us a surprise," she said.

Her husband told Ella they needed to talk. And then he let her know their marriage wasn't working, and he wanted out. And more than that, he'd already chosen someone else. She knew the woman very well. Jay had been seeing Ella's daughter-in-law for the past five months and had decided to tell her what was happening.

"He wants to be with my daughter-in-law; I can't lose my grandkids. I didn't know how to react. He was unfaithful; this woman I had seen as my son's wife was suddenly a stranger. And they were doing that behind our backs the whole time. And if she takes the kids, how can we see them after such a thing? Would it separate us? All of that went through my head, and I thought how my son would feel on learning about it," Ella said.

She hasn't let her son know yet, but her daughter-in-law is picking up her grandkids next weekend and plans to move to another neighborhood in the same city.

"I have to tell my son before she comes, but I don't know how. I told Jay to pack up and leave in two days, but for her, things are a lot more complicated. We can't take her out of our lives without letting go of my grandkids. And I won't let that happen," Ella said.

How do you think this should be handled? Should Ella tell her son sooner so they can think of a solution for this difficult situation, or is it ok to wait until she calms down? Is Jay to blame for what happened, or is it worse because it happened with someone who was already in the family?