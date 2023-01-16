Woman on former mother-in-law: "She walks into my house at all hours; I'm divorced"

Photo by Tatiana Zanon on Unsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Does ending a marriage close all ties to your previous spouse's family? Even if they liked you, is there a way to make it clear you don't want to receive them anymore, or should you just put up with their unannounced visits to avoid offending them?

My friend Jane was married for five years to Andrew, her ex-husband. They divorced because they didn't have the same goals for a family and their careers, but his family still kept in touch with Jane.

"Sometimes I wish they didn't. We got along great while I was married, but now whenever his sisters or brother come by, it's like reliving memories I don't really want to go back to," she said.

Back when she was Andrew's wife, his mom wanted to be friends, and she used to call her to have breakfast together, and they went shopping very often.

"She's very nice and easygoing. I also think her husband isn't very talkative, and she truly needs someone to listen to her, and I was closest to her at that time," Jane said.

As it turns out, even though Jane didn't get along with her son, the mother-in-law didn't want to give up on that friendship. However, Jane isn't too pleased about how she keeps inviting herself to her house when they're not related anymore.

"She walks into my house at all hours; I'm divorced, and I don't like it. I have nothing against talking to her, having lunch, or just catching up. But a call before she comes would be great. I told her a few times, but she kept doing it again. It's my fault because she still has the house key, but how could I ask for it back without offending her?" Jane said.

Her former mother-in-law usually comes by early in the morning, and she brings coffee and cakes.

"I know she's trying to cheer me up since I work long hours, but hearing footsteps in the house at 6 a.m. isn't that great. Not every work day. Over the weekend, she visits after 4 p.m., or she just asks me to meet her at a shop, and we have a chat over there. I would rather just do the weekend thing, but I don't want to reject her," Jane says.

She tried to explain to her that calling or even a simple knock would make her feel better, but her mother-in-law had not acted on it yet.

"I'm really tempted to just change the house lock, but I do like her. It's just annoying I'm not getting through to her. I talked to her husband, too, and he said she's just happy to see me and doesn't mean to disturb me. I know that, but I'd like a morning just to myself," Jane added.

If things don't change during the following weeks, Jane plans to get different locks and keys, and this time, she won't give a key to her former mother-in-law.

How would you handle such as situation? Is the former mother-in-law too friendly, or is it ok to come to someone's home before 7 a.m. if you bring breakfast? Should Jane be more relaxed about it, or is changing the locks the only solution?