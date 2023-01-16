Mom on daughter: "She still keeps teddies; I got rid of them, so she can grow up"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qljax_0kGV0o6J00
Photo byAlex BlăjanonUnsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

When your kids are very young, teddies are probably the first thing they want to play with, and they may also have a favorite one for naps or at night. As they grow up, they gradually leave teddies behind, but that's not the case for everyone.

Sometimes, kids connect these toys with memories and happy times, so giving them up is not something they want to do, regardless of how old they are.

What happens, though, when parents feel like this is an obstacle to them becoming more responsible?

My friend Laura has been raising her daughter Andrea by herself. She has no family left. Her husband passed away when Andrea was just a toddler. Since then, she's done all she can to see her daughter happy and to make sure she has a good future.

"I got her toys; we played together; I looked into who she was friends with; I was always by her side. She only had me; I did my best to be a mom and a dad. She never had grandparents, but my best friend's parents always loved having her come by, and she looked up to them with respect and admiration," the mom said.

As time went by, toys, games, and songs got in second place, and Andrea went to school. Her mom answered her questions, helped with homework when she got time from work, and together they made a great team.

"I watched her grow up into a talented young woman, and I feel blessed to have her in my life," Laura said.

She didn't consider getting married again because she didn't feel confident a new partner could truly see her little girl as a daughter, and she didn't want to take any chances on that.

"Marrying again was not something I would ever do. Stepdads may be fine in some cases, but I don't think it would be a good idea for us. Seeing my daughter loved any less than she deserves would make me feel so sad. I'm not going to let that happen," the mom shared.

As focused as she's been on Andrea's school results and checking her grades were good, Laura is also quite intent on instilling responsibility in her daughter. And she doesn't think teddies have anything to do with being a grownup.

As it turns out, Andrea still kept a few teddies since she was little, even though she's now in her second year of high school.

Her mom looked at that quite sternly.

"It's not appropriate at all. She was too old for that. Teddies are for little kids. She should have other things on her mind now. These childish connections will only hold her back," she said.

Laura talked to her daughter and told her it's not ok to keep the teddies any longer, but Andrea said they're a part of who she used to be. And she still wants them around. That only made Laura more determined to get rid of the toys.

Somehow, to her, they became an obstacle to a successful future for her daughter, so she set out to dispose of them. She chose a time when her daughter was in school, and she took every teddy she found in her room.

Laura donated the teddies to kids who need toys, and she feels sure this is a great step forward.

"I'm only doing it for her own good. I don't want her regretting childhood or just to keep looking back. She still keeps teddies; I got rid of them so she can grow up," Laura said.

Andrea wasn't happy about it when she found out, particularly because her mom didn't warn her or even ask if she would like to donate them herself.

"She made me feel like my opinion didn't count. They were mine. Those were my toys. I played with them, looked after them, washed them, and kept them looking well. I feel like she took away a treasured possession. She shouldn't have gone so far," Andrea said.

For now, the teen refuses to talk to her mom, and Laura wouldn't tell the name of the place where she donated the teddies. She's certain her daughter will come around after a while, though.

"She just needs some time to process this. She will understand why I did it eventually," Laura added.

What do you think about this situation? Was the mom right to take away the teddies even if they meant so much to her daughter? Is it fair for Andrea to avoid her mom for getting rid of the toys she liked so much, or is she overreacting and needs to just grow up and forget all about them?

