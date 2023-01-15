Grandmother on husband: "My grandson needs a place to stay; he won't have him in our home"

Photo by Ashwin Vaswani on Unsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Getting married a second time after your first love didn't work out can be challenging, but if you take this step when you already have grown-up kids and grandkids, the implications can go much further than a regular second marriage.

Being a grandmother hasn't made it any easier to find a husband for my friend Sarah. It took a while, once she began dating to find someone who was ok with her having five kids, all married, and three grandkids too.

"It wasn't that they didn't like kids. But when I said I like my grandkids to stay over on some weekends or have activities together, they didn't like that connection. At one point, I was sure I couldn't find another husband no matter how hard I tried," Sarah said.

After a few years of unsuccessful attempts at dating, she felt she should just take a break. She was convinced she would be single and was trying to accept that while loving her family.

"I would always have my kids, and that gave me comfort even if there was no one to fall in love with," she added.

One day as she was out shopping, she met Tony. They were both rushing to get birthday presents, and their bags got mixed up. Once it was all sorted out, they headed to the parking lot together and got talking.

And that first talk led to many others. They went for walks and eventually started dating.

"He was very calm and had a great sense of humor. He had no family of his own and had lost his wife ten years ago. And he didn't mind I had such a large family myself. It seemed like I had finally found the right partner," Sarah said.

Tony met her kids and grandkids, and they had fun together while hiking or going on picnics.

"They immediately took him in, and there were no arguments or my kids telling me to leave him. I was so excited by how things were going," she said.

Tony soon proposed, and they got married three months after. Once they moved into their home, Sarah was expecting the whole family to welcome him and enjoy each other's company even more.

As it turns out, she was about to get a surprise.

"My kids, their wives, and the little ones were all just as easygoing as before, but he didn't behave the same way. Something was different, but I couldn't tell exactly what it was," she said.

As Tony settled into his new life with Sarah, the married couple didn't receive as many family visits as before. And it wasn't because Sarah told them to stay away. Somehow, Tony always scheduled activities for the two of them just when her family was about to come to see them.

"I didn't think much of it until it started to happen frequently. It got to the point where we barely saw each other in two weeks, and my kids asked me if I was ok or if I needed their help," Sarah recalls.

The most difficult thing for the grandmother was seeing her grandkids less.

"I missed them a lot, and I promised myself I would ask them to stay for a weekend to make it up to them," she said.

When she was going to do that, Tony came up with a ticket for a short cruise. And things kept going that way until something happened to show what was going on.

"One of my daughters decided to get a divorce. And my grandson couldn't be around while his parents were arguing. I told Tony, and I was sure he would want him to stay with us for a while, just like I did," Sarah said.

Her husband's reaction was different from what she expected, and he most certainly didn't want the little boy to live with them. Not even for one day.

"My grandson needs a place to stay; he won't have him in our home. I had a hard time believing he meant it, but he repeated it several times. Why he would have anything against my grandson is strange. He hasn't seen him more than a few hours at a time. And he's such a good, quiet little boy," the grandma added.

She tried to explain to her husband that it was essential to have her grandson come so he wouldn't be upset by the divorce, but Tony wouldn't hear of it.

"I'm not sure what to do. He even said he would leave if I pushed this on him. It made me wonder how much he really cares about me; he's ok with seeing me worried and won't budge on this issue," she said.

Things are at a standstill for now, as Sarah and Tony won't change their mind and her grandson is with his parents while they're sorting out their relationship.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Should the grandmother insist on having her grandson live with her and her husband for a while? Can Tony refuse to have him in their home?