Woman on boyfriend: "He expects me to cook every night; I get home after him"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Cooking, cleaning, doing the dishes, or the laundry can all get repetitive and make a couple's life less interesting than they'd want, particularly if only one partner does it all.

Whether sharing or helping each other is an option and what that says about the future of their relationship will depend on how each partner sees happiness in the long run. Is it about being a team permanently or sitting down and relaxing while watching your loved one do everything around you to keep a home neat and tidy while making dinner?

My friend Simone has been going out with her boyfriend Daman for one year. During this time, they also moved in together.

"A few weeks after we started dating, we wanted to live in the same place too. It made sense. Why would I spend all that time driving back and forth if we wanted to be together anyway?" Simone said.

Sharing the same space turned out to be very different from the times she had stayed over for a day or two. This time, they didn't do everything together, and her boyfriend had particular expectations from her.

"It was like he already knew what I was supposed to do. He watched me cleaning up, didn't move from the couch, and said I was slow the whole time he was playing games," Simone shared.

Daman doesn't think he should be involved in housework if they're a couple and want to be together permanently.

"It's better to split our activities now, so everything is clear for the future. I think the way a home looks is mostly about the woman, and I want my future wife to be able to handle all that and be a good cook, too," Daman said.

Unfortunately, Simone is not that fond of cooking and had thought they would either take turns preparing meals or do it together.

"We're both working, but he only wants me to cook every time. It's not fair and not at all what we agreed on before I moved in. He expects me to cook every night; I get home after him. He doesn't ask me if I'm tired or if I want a little break. Instead, he says dinner is late as soon as I step in," she added.

Simone learned new recipes and is doing her best to make Daman happy, but she doesn't think she can go on making dinner every night indefinitely.

"He doesn't want to go out at all. If we go to a restaurant, it's usually for lunch because he keeps saying dinner is my responsibility. This is getting tiresome," she said.

She tried to explain to her boyfriend that a couple should help each other with everything, but he felt that cooking was just not for him.

"I don't have to cook if I'm in a relationship. What would be the point, then? I'm not single anymore; I want to feel that," he said.

Simone is getting more tired each day since she's doing overtime and Daman isn't, and his constant request for homemade food is causing plenty of difficulties.

How do you think this should be handled? Is it fair to expect Simone to always cook no matter how late she gets back from work? Would it be better if Daman made dinner and had it ready so she could relax when her schedule was done?