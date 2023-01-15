Man on daughter-in-law: "She takes up all talks; I haven't heard my son say a word in a long time"

Photo by yerling villalobos on Unsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Creating a positive relationship with your spouses' parents can get challenging, taking into account different ages, life principles, and how every person thinks there's a particular way to do every little thing.

And if you add to that a different take on life and quiet people getting subdued when someone is very talkative, the implications for family life can get hard to handle.

My friend Sam has been married to her husband Finn for two years. They had a three-year engagement after he proposed at their college graduation, and they struggled to get good jobs to be able to afford a home and tie the knot.

During this time, they spent time with their parents and the rest of their extended family to make sure each of them felt comfortable and had a good connection to the rest of their loved ones. Sam got along well with her partner's parents, or so she thought.

"They always invited me over for lunch, and his mom and I loved cooking together. We talked a lot, and his dad watched games with me, and I found out we liked the same teams, too," Sam said.

Despite this apparent compatibility and Finn's parents being very welcoming towards her, there was one thing they weren't pleased about. And they didn't tell her, thinking they might be mistaken about it.

"She's a lovely girl, and I can see Finn loves her, and they want the same things for their future. But she talks so much. Almost no one gets a word in, including my son. It's always about her, not about them as a couple," Anthony, Finn's dad, said.

He didn't say anything about it while they were engaged and decided to wait longer to get to know Sam. Unfortunately, his opinion hasn't changed after the couple tied the knot.

"She takes up all talks; I haven't heard my son say a word in a long time. I keep wondering if that's ok or if we should step in and let her know. They're married, but we're still Finn's parents. I don't want him to forget what he likes or what he wants because his wife makes it all about herself," he added.

Finn's mom, Tina, also noticed her daughter-in-law is talkative, but she doesn't think it's such a bad thing for the marriage.

"It's actually good she does all the talking. My son was always so quiet, and at times, it was hard to get a word out of him when he was a teen. I don't think it means she makes his decision for him. She cheers him up, and I often see him smiling while she talks. It's not a bad start for a marriage. And if Sam talks a lot and he loves her like that, there's no need to take that away or make her feel awkward," Tina said.

What do you think about this situation? Should the father-in-law be worried about how talkative Sam is, or should he just let their relationship flow? Is anything wrong when one of the partners talks a lot more than the other, and should they refrain from it, or is that precisely what a relationship is all about; each partner bringing their fun side into it?