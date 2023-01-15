Woman on boyfriend's mom: "She likes his ex more and keeps shouting at me when I come in"

Photo by Pexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Going out with someone new brings a set of challenges no matter what age you are. And meeting their parents can get stressful even if you're not engaged or married yet.

The pressure to get along well when you feel you're just not their favorite person can undermine a whole relationship, and it takes plenty of determination to move past that. The way your partner reacts will also determine if it's going to last or not.

My friend Tammy has been going out with Dan, her boyfriend, for two months. They were friends in high school, and once they started college, they thought it was time to take things to the next level.

"We'd known each other for years. We lived on the same street during kindergarten too. I felt we had a lot in common, and having a relationship with him was like keeping my best friend for life," Tammy said.

Once they began dating, it was only a matter of time until they met each other's parents too.

"My parents liked him immediately, and dad asked him to help with barbecues over the weekends. Mom also thought he was good-mannered and added an extra pie serving to his plate each time he asked. It felt like we were a family whenever he came over to our house," Tammy said.

When it was time to visit Dan's parents, things were very different, though.

"I felt awkward; they had a specific place for every little thing. And no one bothered to tell me where and then his mom got impatient when she had to put my shoes and my coat in a different place. The first visit was very quiet; I could hear the sound of cups and plates and almost no words. They were both watching me closely, and I spilled some coffee on the carpet. It was stressful. I offered to help clean it up, but his mom refused and said they wanted a nap and we could go," Tammy said.

Things didn't improve gradually, either. As time went by and she saw his parents more often, Tammy began to understand why his mom was behaving that way to her. As it turns out, Dan's mom misses seeing his ex-girlfriend because they got along very well.

And her dislike is getting to the point where she doesn't greet Tammy anymore. Instead, she shouts at her as soon as she sees her on the doorstep.

"She likes his ex more and keeps shouting at me when I come in. She's not even polite to me anymore, just tells me what to do, then reminds me I'm slow and that I can't be a good wife anyway because I want a career too. She talked to me for two hours about the importance of being a housewife and got annoyed when I said I want none of that," Tammy added.

Dan knows about his mom's behavior but doesn't think it got to the point where they should worry about it.

"Tammy is just overreacting. I mean, yes mom, is a bit cold and wants her to hurry up and do things, but it's ok; they're just getting to know each other. And she did like my ex so much. She will accept the way things are in a while. As long as Tammy doesn't argue with her or say something to offend her, it will be fine," he said.

Even though Dan isn't paying much attention to what his mom says to Tammy, she feels like she isn't welcome into their family.

"Even his dad doesn't say anything. She can just do anything, and they won't budge. Makes me wonder what my life will be like if we get married. Will I be in constant competition with her? Do I have to do everything her way, and will she just shout at me for decades because I'm not as good as his ex?" she said.

Nothing's changed so far, and Tammy has also talked about it with her parents. They think she could try for a few more weeks but aren't very confident about the relationship's future if this issue doesn't get sorted out.

How do you think the situation should be handled? Is it ok for Dan's mom to show her dislike of Tammy and constantly miss her son's ex? Should Dan stand up to his mom and ask her to stop shouting at his girlfriend?