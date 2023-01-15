Woman on boyfriend's mom: "She likes his ex more and keeps shouting at me when I come in"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i3fRa_0kEu0QsG00
Photo byPexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Going out with someone new brings a set of challenges no matter what age you are. And meeting their parents can get stressful even if you're not engaged or married yet.

The pressure to get along well when you feel you're just not their favorite person can undermine a whole relationship, and it takes plenty of determination to move past that. The way your partner reacts will also determine if it's going to last or not.

My friend Tammy has been going out with Dan, her boyfriend, for two months. They were friends in high school, and once they started college, they thought it was time to take things to the next level.

"We'd known each other for years. We lived on the same street during kindergarten too. I felt we had a lot in common, and having a relationship with him was like keeping my best friend for life," Tammy said.

Once they began dating, it was only a matter of time until they met each other's parents too.

"My parents liked him immediately, and dad asked him to help with barbecues over the weekends. Mom also thought he was good-mannered and added an extra pie serving to his plate each time he asked. It felt like we were a family whenever he came over to our house," Tammy said.

When it was time to visit Dan's parents, things were very different, though.

"I felt awkward; they had a specific place for every little thing. And no one bothered to tell me where and then his mom got impatient when she had to put my shoes and my coat in a different place. The first visit was very quiet; I could hear the sound of cups and plates and almost no words. They were both watching me closely, and I spilled some coffee on the carpet. It was stressful. I offered to help clean it up, but his mom refused and said they wanted a nap and we could go," Tammy said.

Things didn't improve gradually, either. As time went by and she saw his parents more often, Tammy began to understand why his mom was behaving that way to her. As it turns out, Dan's mom misses seeing his ex-girlfriend because they got along very well.

And her dislike is getting to the point where she doesn't greet Tammy anymore. Instead, she shouts at her as soon as she sees her on the doorstep.

"She likes his ex more and keeps shouting at me when I come in. She's not even polite to me anymore, just tells me what to do, then reminds me I'm slow and that I can't be a good wife anyway because I want a career too. She talked to me for two hours about the importance of being a housewife and got annoyed when I said I want none of that," Tammy added.

Dan knows about his mom's behavior but doesn't think it got to the point where they should worry about it.

"Tammy is just overreacting. I mean, yes mom, is a bit cold and wants her to hurry up and do things, but it's ok; they're just getting to know each other. And she did like my ex so much. She will accept the way things are in a while. As long as Tammy doesn't argue with her or say something to offend her, it will be fine," he said.

Even though Dan isn't paying much attention to what his mom says to Tammy, she feels like she isn't welcome into their family.

"Even his dad doesn't say anything. She can just do anything, and they won't budge. Makes me wonder what my life will be like if we get married. Will I be in constant competition with her? Do I have to do everything her way, and will she just shout at me for decades because I'm not as good as his ex?" she said.

Nothing's changed so far, and Tammy has also talked about it with her parents. They think she could try for a few more weeks but aren't very confident about the relationship's future if this issue doesn't get sorted out.

How do you think the situation should be handled? Is it ok for Dan's mom to show her dislike of Tammy and constantly miss her son's ex? Should Dan stand up to his mom and ask her to stop shouting at his girlfriend?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# mom# kids# relationships# family

Comments / 30

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
91K followers

More from Amy Christie

Mom on daughter: "She wants to move with us for college; I don't want her back"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. While most parents want to be there for their kids as long as they study and can't afford to rent their own place, there are also those who feel it's very important for their kids to learn to be responsible adults and to them, that means stopping any kind of help once they finish high school.

Read full story
122 comments

Woman on sister-in-law: "She won't leave my house; she wants a break in her marriage"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Moving into a new home with your spouse is often the start of shared goals and having a family, but what do you do when you suddenly get someone else living there with you, and they're not in a hurry to leave at all?

Read full story
25 comments

Wife on husband: "He says I don't contribute because I stay home; I just make more bills for him"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When a couple makes the decision that one of the spouses will stay home to look after the kids, it's usually not considered they will be doing nothing. Housework and taking care of the kids can be just as demanding as going to the office, and the schedule is much longer.

Read full story
20 comments

Woman on daughter-in-law: "She keeps criticizing my hair and clothes"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Bonding with your mother-in-law can be challenging when you're starting life in a new family and want to get along well with your spouse's parents, but what happens when things go in the opposite direction?

Read full story
24 comments

Wife on husband: "He didn't like what I cooked, threw it on the floor, and made me clean up"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Sharing household responsibilities between spouses can come with lots of pressure to do everything correctly, or, in some cases, partners suddenly find out they have to fit some unexpected standards they weren't aware of before tying the knot.

Read full story
150 comments

Wife on mother-in-law: "She invited herself to our house and wants to stay for a week"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. A loving relationship with a spouse is built daily with patience, care, and love, but what do you do when you also have to deal with strained connections with your in-laws? Is having them over worth the trouble, and can they just show up without asking anyone before?

Read full story
65 comments

Grandmother on husband: "He wants to be with my daughter-in-law; I can't lose my grandkids"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having a large family and a long, happy relationship with kids and grandkids is one of the most fulfilling things in life. But when a second marriage interferes with the family dynamic and stops one relationship while beginning a very different one, that could possibly add pressure on everyone else's interactions and add stress.

Read full story
73 comments

Woman on former mother-in-law: "She walks into my house at all hours; I'm divorced"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Does ending a marriage close all ties to your previous spouse's family? Even if they liked you, is there a way to make it clear you don't want to receive them anymore, or should you just put up with their unannounced visits to avoid offending them?

Read full story
160 comments

Mom on daughter: "She still keeps teddies; I got rid of them, so she can grow up"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When your kids are very young, teddies are probably the first thing they want to play with, and they may also have a favorite one for naps or at night. As they grow up, they gradually leave teddies behind, but that's not the case for everyone.

Read full story
95 comments

Grandmother on husband: "My grandson needs a place to stay; he won't have him in our home"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married a second time after your first love didn't work out can be challenging, but if you take this step when you already have grown-up kids and grandkids, the implications can go much further than a regular second marriage.

Read full story
186 comments

Woman on boyfriend: "He expects me to cook every night; I get home after him"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Cooking, cleaning, doing the dishes, or the laundry can all get repetitive and make a couple's life less interesting than they'd want, particularly if only one partner does it all.

Read full story
90 comments

Man on daughter-in-law: "She takes up all talks; I haven't heard my son say a word in a long time"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Creating a positive relationship with your spouses' parents can get challenging, taking into account different ages, life principles, and how every person thinks there's a particular way to do every little thing.

Read full story
72 comments

Wife on husband: "He wants his brother to live with us; I have to cook and clean for him"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When a married couple starts living together in their home, they usually don't expect the rest of the family to stay there unless they're visiting. But when your spouse's sibling is about to share the space you only wanted for kids and your partner, arguments will frequently happen, particularly if you need to make sure they're comfortable and have more chores because of them.

Read full story
121 comments

Husband on wife: "I have to tell her what to cook; she knows what we have in the fridge"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Trying out new recipes or coming up with a different idea for mealtime is a part of having a home, but it often requires both partners to be involved in it if it's meant to be fun, not just a chore.

Read full story
128 comments

Wife on mother-in-law: "She keeps inviting my husband's ex to family parties"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Once you decide to end one marriage and start another, there's a different set of criteria for deciding what would make you happy a second time and using the past relationship as a lesson to avoid mistakes.

Read full story
91 comments

Sister on brother: "My parents adopted him; I'm not his family"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Sibling rivalry is one of the hardest things to prevent, and many parents find it challenging to convince their kids they are loved the same way when time is limited by demanding jobs and so many other errands and house chores. But when adoption comes into the picture and the siblings' connection is not a permanent bond, the difficulty lies elsewhere completely.

Read full story
159 comments

Husband on wife: "She refuses to live with mom and dad; they come first, not her"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Taking that step when you decide you want to spend your life with one partner and proposing requires determination, love, and patience. There will be differences to overcome, and one of the first things that can come up is the relationship each of the spouses has with the other's parents.

Read full story
163 comments

Wife on husband: "He only eats my food if I serve it on a plate"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Cooking for your spouse can be fun if you take turns or if you're both interested in trying different ingredients and making each meal a special occasion. But when one of the partners expects meals to be served on time, doesn't see the effort put into it, and always finds something to dislike, mealtime can become stressful and add pressure on a marriage.

Read full story
95 comments

Husband on wife: "She told me to do my share of housework; I do 60 hours in the office"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having a home means that both partners need to contribute to keeping it tidy and making sure all the bills are paid on time. Even when both spouses work, there can be disagreements about who should do the cleaning and cooking, but what happens when one partner is home with the kids and still wants the other spouse to help?

Read full story
244 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy