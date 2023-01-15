Wife on husband: "He wants his brother to live with us; I have to cook and clean for him"

Photo by Pexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

When a married couple starts living together in their home, they usually don't expect the rest of the family to stay there unless they're visiting. But when your spouse's sibling is about to share the space you only wanted for kids and your partner, arguments will frequently happen, particularly if you need to make sure they're comfortable and have more chores because of them.

My friend Andy has been married to Lucas, her husband, for six years. They don't have kids yet but plan to be parents as soon as both of them have more stable jobs.

"Raising a family was always on our mind, but it needs to be when we can afford it. And I will be staying home to look after the kids, so for now, we're waiting to see if Lucas gets a raise or how we can do this, so there's no pressure or difficulty," Andy explained.

They're both focused on working and saving money, as they plan to improve their home too. In the meantime, Lucas's brother, James, has been having difficulties with his own marriage and was left without a place to live.

"He argued with his wife, and she told him to move out. I doubt they can get back together, and they have two kids, too, so it's hard for both. He came to see us several times, and we listened to him and tried our best to comfort him through it all. I do think it's partly his fault for never doing his part with housework, but I haven't said anything about it," Andy said.

Lucas's parents are also concerned about what James will do if his wife won't reconsider. And another issue came up while that marriage was breaking down: where would Lucas live since he couldn't afford rent with his part-time job?

"I knew he didn't earn enough to move somewhere else, but I assumed he could go back to live with his parents. However, they said they couldn't have him there because Lucas's aunt and uncle were staying with them. So, there was no room left for James," Andy said.

What she didn't expect was the way she and her husband ended up housing James.

"I mean, it's not that I wouldn't have him over for a day or two, but this was about living with us. At least for a year or two until he could figure things out. I was surprised they thought I would be ok with that. That's my home; it's not open for all of my husband's relatives for when they have nowhere to stay," Andy said.

Lucas and his family thought her reaction was harsh, and she relented somewhat, seeing how sad James was about the upcoming divorce.

"I probably shouldn't have done it, but I could see he was upset. So, I said ok, move with us, but only for three months," she said.

What she wasn't ready for was the way her brother-in-law wanted to live in her house. James didn't help with chores, rarely cleaned up his room, and asked for meals and for his laundry to be done two times a week. And Andy is the one who does it all with no objection from her husband.

"He wants his brother to live with us; I have to cook and clean for him. He spends his days in front of the TV or on the couch playing a game, and if I tell him to come and help, he complains to my husband, and we all argue. I don't know why I got myself into this. I don't have time for a house guest that won't do anything for himself," Andy said.

Her husband doesn't see things the same way at all and feels that his wife has the time to do all those things for his brother because they have no kids yet.

"It's not like she has to look after two or three kids. So, I don't see what the big deal is if she cooks extra for my brother and does some more laundry," Lucas said.

Andy has told her husband his brother can't stay for longer than a month because of the way things are going, but he pointed out it's his house too, and his brother is welcome indefinitely.

How do you think this issue should be handled? Should Andy be expected to cook, clean, and do laundry for her brother-in-law because he's getting a divorce and has a low-paying job? Would it be fair to let James cook for himself and do his own laundry when he needs clean clothes?