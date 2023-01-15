Husband on wife: "I have to tell her what to cook; she knows what we have in the fridge"

Photo by Sander Sammy on Unsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Trying out new recipes or coming up with a different idea for mealtime is a part of having a home, but it often requires both partners to be involved in it if it's meant to be fun, not just a chore.

And when one of the spouses just expects meals to be served without even contributing ideas as to what recipes are more exciting, cooking can quickly turn into a tiresome activity and will add pressure and arguments to a relationship.

My friend Clarisse has been married for one year to her husband, Daniel. They've been a couple since college, dated for a few years, and got engaged two years after graduation. Once Daniel proposed, they took two years to plan out their wedding day so everything could fit their expectations and each relative would get a chance to accompany them on their big day.

"I saw no need to hurry, we both knew how we wanted our life to be, and the wedding itself was a major part of reuniting both our families. So, we took our time to make it special and a way to remember our commitment for years to come," Clarisse said.

After they tied the knot, they moved into their home and began life together while working to keep up with their mortgage payments at the same time.

The first few months weren't easy, particularly because they didn't share housework, and Clarisse was often behind with chores or cooking. Mealtime turned into a difficult part of the day, and Daniel didn't contribute much to make it any easier to handle.

"I knew there would be cooking; I just thought we would try recipes together like we did while we were engaged. He didn't tell me to do it all back then, so I was surprised when he just sat on the couch and asked me what we were having. Why would I have to come up with a different dish each evening? I work, and I don't always focus on cooking. I have a lot of things on my mind," Clarisse said.

Daniel kept asking for homemade food, and he was interested in a different recipe every day. While he made sure the fridge was filled with plenty of ingredients, his help stopped there, and Clarisse had to prepare everything each time they sat down to have dinner.

"I wouldn't mind getting takeouts sometimes and just taking the chance to talk more and be closer. But he always insists on cooking and having fresh dinners," Clarisse said.

Her husband is annoyed by her cooking, not because it doesn't taste good. It's connected to the fact that she keeps asking him what he would like to have.

"I have to tell her what to cook; she knows what we have in the fridge. Why do I always have to come up with what we'll have? She should know or just look something up without bothering me," Daniel said.

On the other hand, Clarisse keeps asking him, not because she has no idea what to make but because she wants to find a way to talk more and maybe make him see there are other things that matter besides the cooking and getting upset about how long it takes to have dinner.

"He's so caught up in it by now that I don't think he notices where I am or what I'm doing. As long as dinner is on time, I don't have to say a word or come anywhere near him. It's very strange to me and too soon to go through that after just one year of being married," she said.

How do you think this should be handled? Are takeouts better so the couple can reconnect instead of turning cooking into a permanent argument topic? Should Clarisse stop asking Daniel what to cook and just prepare everything faster?