Husband on wife: "She told me to do my share of housework; I do 60 hours in the office"

Photo by Pexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Having a home means that both partners need to contribute to keeping it tidy and making sure all the bills are paid on time. Even when both spouses work, there can be disagreements about who should do the cleaning and cooking, but what happens when one partner is home with the kids and still wants the other spouse to help?

Is that fair, or is it too much to ask compared to having a job?

My friend Gabrielle has been married to her husband, Aaron, for eight years. They have one son, George, and she's been a stay-at-home mom since they got married.

"We both thought it was the best so George could grow up happy and have the house more organized. All the cleaning and cooking isn't easy on top of parenting responsibilities," the mom said.

In the beginning, Gabrielle was able to handle all the housework and look after George without asking her husband to do anything after he got back from work.

However, as time passed and George's school activities multiplied, she couldn't always keep up with the dusting, vacuuming, dishes, and laundry.

"I felt overwhelmed, and some days I couldn't get done even if I stayed up until midnight. It made me feel sad like I wasn't a good wife and mom," she said.

She talked to her husband and told him she felt tired, but he only suggested she should get organized, make a list of the things she needed to do, and maybe wake up earlier.

"I am already awake at 5 a.m. each day. I can't get up earlier, or I won't be able to do anything at all soon," the mom said.

Gradually she got to the conclusion that her husband needed to contribute to housework too. And that this could be the solution to have balance in their home again and avoid exhaustion.

"If he helped me a bit, it wouldn't all add up. He could do the dishes or just vacuum. Any help would be great," the mom said.

Aaron was surprised when he found out about her idea. He doesn't think he should be asked to do any housework because he has a full-time job and also does overtime.

"She told me to do my share of housework; I do 60 hours in the office. She stays home all day. Why would I start doing laundry or cooking after 10 hours of work? That's not fair. She's already agreed to handle all that, and now she wants me to do it," he said.

They argued about it several times, and he still won't do anything around the house.

"It's probably my fault because I didn't ask him to do any of it when George was little. Now he has gotten used to it, and I don't know how to make him see it was always something he should have contributed to. And he doesn't want to hire someone either because then, he says I won't have any purpose at all," Gabrielle said.

What do you think about this situation? Is it ok for Aaron to just assume his wife has to handle everything related to their home? Should he do his share of housework so his wife won't get too tired?