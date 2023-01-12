Husband on wife: "She told me to do my share of housework; I do 60 hours in the office"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12i6fT_0kB8UBri00
Photo byPexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Having a home means that both partners need to contribute to keeping it tidy and making sure all the bills are paid on time. Even when both spouses work, there can be disagreements about who should do the cleaning and cooking, but what happens when one partner is home with the kids and still wants the other spouse to help?

Is that fair, or is it too much to ask compared to having a job?

My friend Gabrielle has been married to her husband, Aaron, for eight years. They have one son, George, and she's been a stay-at-home mom since they got married.

"We both thought it was the best so George could grow up happy and have the house more organized. All the cleaning and cooking isn't easy on top of parenting responsibilities," the mom said.

In the beginning, Gabrielle was able to handle all the housework and look after George without asking her husband to do anything after he got back from work.

However, as time passed and George's school activities multiplied, she couldn't always keep up with the dusting, vacuuming, dishes, and laundry.

"I felt overwhelmed, and some days I couldn't get done even if I stayed up until midnight. It made me feel sad like I wasn't a good wife and mom," she said.

She talked to her husband and told him she felt tired, but he only suggested she should get organized, make a list of the things she needed to do, and maybe wake up earlier.

"I am already awake at 5 a.m. each day. I can't get up earlier, or I won't be able to do anything at all soon," the mom said.

Gradually she got to the conclusion that her husband needed to contribute to housework too. And that this could be the solution to have balance in their home again and avoid exhaustion.

"If he helped me a bit, it wouldn't all add up. He could do the dishes or just vacuum. Any help would be great," the mom said.

Aaron was surprised when he found out about her idea. He doesn't think he should be asked to do any housework because he has a full-time job and also does overtime.

"She told me to do my share of housework; I do 60 hours in the office. She stays home all day. Why would I start doing laundry or cooking after 10 hours of work? That's not fair. She's already agreed to handle all that, and now she wants me to do it," he said.

They argued about it several times, and he still won't do anything around the house.

"It's probably my fault because I didn't ask him to do any of it when George was little. Now he has gotten used to it, and I don't know how to make him see it was always something he should have contributed to. And he doesn't want to hire someone either because then, he says I won't have any purpose at all," Gabrielle said.

What do you think about this situation? Is it ok for Aaron to just assume his wife has to handle everything related to their home? Should he do his share of housework so his wife won't get too tired?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# relationships# couple# kids# mom

Comments / 221

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
91K followers

More from Amy Christie

Woman on boyfriend's mom: "She likes his ex more and keeps shouting at me when I come in"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Going out with someone new brings a set of challenges no matter what age you are. And meeting their parents can get stressful even if you're not engaged or married yet.

Read full story
11 comments

Wife on husband: "He wants his brother to live with us; I have to cook and clean for him"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When a married couple starts living together in their home, they usually don't expect the rest of the family to stay there unless they're visiting. But when your spouse's sibling is about to share the space you only wanted for kids and your partner, arguments will frequently happen, particularly if you need to make sure they're comfortable and have more chores because of them.

Read full story
59 comments

Husband on wife: "I have to tell her what to cook; she knows what we have in the fridge"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Trying out new recipes or coming up with a different idea for mealtime is a part of having a home, but it often requires both partners to be involved in it if it's meant to be fun, not just a chore.

Read full story
84 comments

Wife on mother-in-law: "She keeps inviting my husband's ex to family parties"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Once you decide to end one marriage and start another, there's a different set of criteria for deciding what would make you happy a second time and using the past relationship as a lesson to avoid mistakes.

Read full story
65 comments

Sister on brother: "My parents adopted him; I'm not his family"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Sibling rivalry is one of the hardest things to prevent, and many parents find it challenging to convince their kids they are loved the same way when time is limited by demanding jobs and so many other errands and house chores. But when adoption comes into the picture and the siblings' connection is not a permanent bond, the difficulty lies elsewhere completely.

Read full story
121 comments

Husband on wife: "She refuses to live with mom and dad; they come first, not her"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Taking that step when you decide you want to spend your life with one partner and proposing requires determination, love, and patience. There will be differences to overcome, and one of the first things that can come up is the relationship each of the spouses has with the other's parents.

Read full story
134 comments

Wife on husband: "He only eats my food if I serve it on a plate"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Cooking for your spouse can be fun if you take turns or if you're both interested in trying different ingredients and making each meal a special occasion. But when one of the partners expects meals to be served on time, doesn't see the effort put into it, and always finds something to dislike, mealtime can become stressful and add pressure on a marriage.

Read full story
84 comments

Wife on husband: "He won't have leftovers for lunch; I get up at 5 a.m. to cook"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Sharing food and cooking are some of the fun things couples do when they live together. Trying out new flavors or just making meals and feeling loved and comforted is, for some couples, an essential part of being married.

Read full story
121 comments

Wife on mother-in-law: "She won't take off her shoes; her grandson plays on the floor"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Moving into a new home and starting a family with your spouse can seem daunting at times. When both partners want to do their share for their home, and the rest of the family tries to help in ways they don't approve of, the situation can get very complicated.

Read full story
77 comments

Woman on fiance's mom: "She took over the house, shouts at me, and he says nothing"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Most couples avoid living with their partner's parents unless they have no money at all and can't afford a place of their own.

Read full story
127 comments

Husband on second wife: "I want to fix my first marriage; I regret that wife"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married a second time after your first marriage ended will inevitably cause comparisons to show up, and there could be times when you feel your current partner isn't as good as your previous one. But what do you do when your second marriage simply makes you more certain you want to save your first relationship?

Read full story
64 comments

Mom on son's girlfriend: "She eats everything in the fridge each time she comes for lunch"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Raising teenagers is no easy task for parents, and dealing with the difficult moments can get very challenging, particularly when they start relationships too.

Read full story
152 comments

Husband on wife: "She's tired of cooking and cleaning but won't look for a job; I can't afford a housekeeper"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being a full-time mom can be difficult, and adjusting after the kids leave for college gives rise to new questions about continuing with cooking, cleaning, or picking up a career where it got left off.

Read full story
330 comments

Woman on boyfriend: "He cleans and cooks, no job; is it enough?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. The roles in a relationship and the way partners share house chores, cleaning, and cooking while earning enough to cover bills and other expenses can tell a lot about the future of a couple.

Read full story
18 comments

Wife on husband: "He won't let me sit when I'm back from work; I have to cook and take care of his daughter"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Dividing house chores like cleaning, cooking, and dishes is necessary when a couple shares a home and they both work.

Read full story
547 comments

Mom on daughter: "She said she doesn't want to be a mom anymore"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having grown-up kids doesn't necessarily mean you can stop worrying or that there won't be any tense moments in the family, even when they get along great with their parents.

Read full story
19 comments

Son on parents: "I'm 22, and they won't buy me anything, just no rent"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Growing up and learning how to handle every expense by yourself isn't easy when you're used to having your parents get everything you need. And for those kids who haven't worked at all during high school, it can get even harder to handle.

Read full story
408 comments

Woman on boyfriend: "He says I don't do enough; I cook, study, and have a job, and he plays all day"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Each time you start a new relationship, you try to figure out if the other person's hobbies, personality, favorite activities, and life goals align with yours.

Read full story
102 comments

Wife on mother-in-law: "She brings food only for my husband after he complained about takeouts"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting to know your in-laws and managing to have a happy family while including your spouses' parents can be quite challenging if they react to criticism and help only one of the partners.

Read full story
138 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy