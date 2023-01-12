Wife on husband: "He won't have leftovers for lunch; I get up at 5 a.m. to cook"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Sharing food and cooking are some of the fun things couples do when they live together. Trying out new flavors or just making meals and feeling loved and comforted is, for some couples, an essential part of being married.

But what happens when cooking seems to be the only thing one of the partners cares about, and their spouse constantly needs to get up early and worry about whether they're happy with what they're having or not?

My friend Carla has been married to Ron, her husband, for ten years. They always got along well, except when he commented on her cooking or how many homemade meals he could have daily.

"We like hiking, enjoying the outdoors, we stay fit, and we have a business together. Cooking, however, has always been the part where we just don't see things the same way," Carla said.

They have one daughter, Alexandra, and are both focused on their careers.

"We were lucky enough to have my in-laws always look after Alexandra, so I never had to take a break from working. My mother-in-law has supported me through everything, and I will always thank her for that. She's like my mom, who lives too far away to be able to help us at all," Carla added.

The mom has constantly done her best to look after the house and make sure her daughter has everything she needs, but there were some things she couldn't find time for.

Cooking had to take second place after other activities. Unfortunately, her husband didn't appreciate this and has always believed she could have done better.

"Cooking and mealtime are major things for me. And I don't think I'm asking for too much when I want a good homemade meal. It's not like it takes a whole day to make it. I know she works; I work too. Cooking still matters," Ron said.

While their daughter usually has lunch and dinner with her grandparents and sometimes asks for takeouts, Ron isn't happy at all about his wife being so busy that she can't make both lunch and dinner.

"I can usually find time to make dinner for us two. Lunch is harder to do, but I'm improving on that. It's hard to do it right in the middle of the day, though, with so many other activities coming up," Carla said.

The mom constantly deals with her husband's refusal to touch any leftovers. And, to take things further, Ron started throwing out all their leftovers after a day just to make a point of his request for a fresh meal, particularly for lunch.

"He won't have leftovers for lunch; I get up at 5 a.m. to cook just because I don't want any more arguments. I'm ok with ordering food; he never liked that. It matters to him, so I'm trying, but I get so tired sometimes," Carla added.

In the meantime, she can only make lunch about three times a week, and the rest of the days, her husband argues with her about household chores and looking after her home.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Is it ok for Ron to keep expecting fresh meals for lunch even though his wife works? Should he learn how to cook and help her, so she doesn't have to get up so early just to make another meal?

