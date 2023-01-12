Wife on mother-in-law: "She won't take off her shoes; her grandson plays on the floor"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xcgwC_0kB7mGHW00
Photo byPexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Moving into a new home and starting a family with your spouse can seem daunting at times. When both partners want to do their share for their home, and the rest of the family tries to help in ways they don't approve of, the situation can get very complicated.

My friend Ellie has been married for six years to her husband, Trevor. They have a son together, and he's a toddler.

"We were so excited to become parents; we'd been planning it for a while. Our son Elias is the most wonderful gift we ever received," Ellie said.

After their son was born, the couple decided Ellie should stay home for a few years and look after their baby.

"This way, we avoided having to search for a reliable babysitter, and we wouldn't miss all the unique moments with our baby," Ellie said.

The rest of the family also offered to help them so the new mom wouldn't be overwhelmed by all the things she needed to do around the house, as well as taking care of the baby.

Unfortunately, Gina, Trevor's mom, isn't making things any easier for the couple. Ever since the baby was born, Ellie was very particular about keeping the house clean since her son liked to explore the floors.

"I want to be very careful and make sure it's all clean, so he feels ok. And I expect everyone who visits us to keep to that rule," Ellie said.

While she appreciated her mother-in-law's help, Ellie soon noticed she didn't stick to her cleanliness standard.

In fact, Gina often forgets or simply refuses to take off her shoes. She disregards her daughter-in-law's reminders and steps inside the house with her shoes on and goes right ahead to play with her grandson.

"I'm happy she loves him and always brings treats and loves spending time with him. The shoe issue is a very annoying one, though. She won't take off her shoes; her grandson plays on the floor. I don't know if it's meant to tell me she won't keep my rules or if she just doesn't care. Either way, it has to stop," Ellie said.

She told her husband what was going on, but he was not that interested in keeping everything very clean. He didn't see any issues that needed to be addressed with his mom.

"Why is it such a big deal she won't take off her shoes? Even I forget sometimes. And I don't think my son absolutely needs that anyway; it's more about something Ellie is holding on to," Trevor said.

The mom also approached her mother-in-law to explain why she had to be more careful when coming in, but she just laughed about it.

"She didn't even believe I was serious. She took it as a joke. And the whole time, I tried to point out how much it matters to my son. I felt belittled and ridiculed," Ellie said.

For now, things don't seem likely to change, and Ellie is seriously considering taking her mother-in-law's house key and making her ring at the door.

"I won't let her in unless she takes off her shoes on the porch, and that's it," Ellie added.

What do you think about this situation? Is it ok for the mother-in-law to ignore the mom's request about shoes? Should Ellie refuse to allow her inside unless she pays attention to it?

# love# relationships# family# mom# kids

Comments / 77

