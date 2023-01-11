Woman on fiance's mom: "She took over the house, shouts at me, and he says nothing"

Photo by Pexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Most couples avoid living with their partner's parents unless they have no money at all and can't afford a place of their own.

Being together with no outside interference often goes best with falling in love and wanting to have your own family, but what happens if you have to live with your partner's parents even before you tie the knot?

Is that a challenge to happiness, or does it mean you can get used to your extended family before you make a final decision?

My friend Diane has been going out with Sean for two years. They met when they were in their last year of college and have stayed together since.

Three months ago, Sean decided it was time to take his relationship with Mandy to the next level. He proposed, and Mandy accepted immediately.

"I felt so happy back then. The proposal was amazing. He hired a band and booked a whole restaurant just for us. And every word he said touched me. I knew instantly I wanted to spend all my life with him," she said.

This new stage in their life together came with the idea of moving in together. Diane and Sean didn't want to be in separate houses anymore, and since the wedding date was already set, they saw no reason to wait.

"Everything was settled, and it was just a matter of time until the wedding took place. Moving in now or later made no difference. Or so I thought," Diane said.

She packed her things and, in a week, she was living in Sean's apartment. As it turns out, after two weeks, he let her know they would have another permanent guest living with them: his mom.

"I didn't see that coming at all. I had only met her a few times, and she was nice enough to me, but I didn't really consider living with her," Diane said.

Her fiance's mom moved in the next weekend, and the couple's life hasn't been the same since.

Sean's mom makes every decision in the house, and when Diane doesn't like something, she can get treated roughly for speaking her mind. The answers she gets when she asks her questions are not polite either.

"She took over the house, shouts at me, and he says nothing. I explained to her this is our home and we're a couple, but she keeps saying I have no right here because we're not married yet," Diane shared.

When she told Sean how she felt about the situation, he just said it's useful to have his mom around so she can teach her how to keep a home, cook better, and clean every corner.

"It makes sense to me. As long as she's here, Diane can learn more about housekeeping, cooking, and everything that means a tidy home. I don't want clutter and takeouts after we're married," Sean said.

And his mom is determined to stay for at least a whole month, so the atmosphere isn't likely to change any time soon.

What do you think about this situation? Is Diane right not to want to live with her fiance's mom, or is there any purpose to having her there? Should Sean listen to his fiancee and tell his mom to leave?