Husband on second wife: "I want to fix my first marriage; I regret that wife"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Getting married a second time after your first marriage ended will inevitably cause comparisons to show up, and there could be times when you feel your current partner isn't as good as your previous one. But what do you do when your second marriage simply makes you more certain you want to save your first relationship?

My friend Will got married a second time six months ago. He started dating his second wife, Anna, only two months before proposing, but they felt sure at the time that they didn't want to wait any longer.

"We knew a lot about each other because we'd been friends before, so I thought there was no need to go through all the stages like dating for a year, moving in together, proposing, and waiting another year or two. I just wanted to take the step and start having a home again," Will said.

His wife Anna was just as excited to tie the knot, so as soon as she said yes to his proposal, both their families began planning for the big day.

Once they got married, they moved into a new home, got two dogs and a cat, and started thinking about having a family too.

"We both wanted a big family, and becoming parents was our first goal," Anna said.

As it turns out, things didn't go as planned. Two weeks after they got married, Will's first wife, Alex, started texting him, and then she called several times a day.

"I didn't tell Anna about it because we weren't really doing anything wrong. She was just being friendly and asking how everything was and what we planned for the future," Will said.

Unfortunately, getting in touch with his first wife made Will think about their relationship and remember the good times they had.

"We split up because we wanted different things in life back then. She wasn't planning to be a mom anytime soon, and I really wanted my own family and a stay-at-home wife to keep the house nice and warm," he recalled.

This time, as they got talking, it became apparent that Brianne, his first wife, had gone through several difficult moments and had come to the conclusion that family really was the most important thing in life.

"She told me she now understood what I told her about having kids and that being a mom didn't feel like a waste of time anymore. I was touched, and I kept thinking about the good times we had," Will said.

He gradually began calling his ex-wife every morning and evening, and they also went out for lunch a few times.

"I was not unfaithful to Anna, but I saw the differences between the two of them and began doubting my second marriage. Maybe it was hurried after all," he said.

As time went by, Will looked at everything Anna did and kept thinking his life was more interesting with his first wife. As regrets came to him, he still didn't say anything.

He waited for about a month until he finally made up his mind.

"I want to fix my first marriage; I regret that wife. I know this will put Anna in a difficult position, but I can't spend my life like this. I want Brianne back, and the sooner, the better," he said.

Though he hasn't talked to her openly yet, Anna suspects something unusual is going on too.

"He disappears at lunchtime, and he delays a lot in answering my messages. He shouts at me and gets annoyed at every little thing. It doesn't feel like he's the same man I married," she said.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Would it be better for Will to just say how he feels and end the uncertainty? Should he still try to make his second marriage work, or is it fine to go back to his first wife if he still cares about her?