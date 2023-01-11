Husband on second wife: "I want to fix my first marriage; I regret that wife"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vLNW9_0k9o3Lbq00
Photo byPexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Getting married a second time after your first marriage ended will inevitably cause comparisons to show up, and there could be times when you feel your current partner isn't as good as your previous one. But what do you do when your second marriage simply makes you more certain you want to save your first relationship?

My friend Will got married a second time six months ago. He started dating his second wife, Anna, only two months before proposing, but they felt sure at the time that they didn't want to wait any longer.

"We knew a lot about each other because we'd been friends before, so I thought there was no need to go through all the stages like dating for a year, moving in together, proposing, and waiting another year or two. I just wanted to take the step and start having a home again," Will said.

His wife Anna was just as excited to tie the knot, so as soon as she said yes to his proposal, both their families began planning for the big day.

Once they got married, they moved into a new home, got two dogs and a cat, and started thinking about having a family too.

"We both wanted a big family, and becoming parents was our first goal," Anna said.

As it turns out, things didn't go as planned. Two weeks after they got married, Will's first wife, Alex, started texting him, and then she called several times a day.

"I didn't tell Anna about it because we weren't really doing anything wrong. She was just being friendly and asking how everything was and what we planned for the future," Will said.

Unfortunately, getting in touch with his first wife made Will think about their relationship and remember the good times they had.

"We split up because we wanted different things in life back then. She wasn't planning to be a mom anytime soon, and I really wanted my own family and a stay-at-home wife to keep the house nice and warm," he recalled.

This time, as they got talking, it became apparent that Brianne, his first wife, had gone through several difficult moments and had come to the conclusion that family really was the most important thing in life.

"She told me she now understood what I told her about having kids and that being a mom didn't feel like a waste of time anymore. I was touched, and I kept thinking about the good times we had," Will said.

He gradually began calling his ex-wife every morning and evening, and they also went out for lunch a few times.

"I was not unfaithful to Anna, but I saw the differences between the two of them and began doubting my second marriage. Maybe it was hurried after all," he said.

As time went by, Will looked at everything Anna did and kept thinking his life was more interesting with his first wife. As regrets came to him, he still didn't say anything.

He waited for about a month until he finally made up his mind.

"I want to fix my first marriage; I regret that wife. I know this will put Anna in a difficult position, but I can't spend my life like this. I want Brianne back, and the sooner, the better," he said.

Though he hasn't talked to her openly yet, Anna suspects something unusual is going on too.

"He disappears at lunchtime, and he delays a lot in answering my messages. He shouts at me and gets annoyed at every little thing. It doesn't feel like he's the same man I married," she said.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Would it be better for Will to just say how he feels and end the uncertainty? Should he still try to make his second marriage work, or is it fine to go back to his first wife if he still cares about her?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# relationships# family# couple# kids

Comments / 64

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
91K followers

More from Amy Christie

Grandmother on husband: "My grandson needs a place to stay; he won't have him in our home"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married a second time after your first love didn't work out can be challenging, but if you take this step when you already have grown-up kids and grandkids, the implications can go much further than a regular second marriage.

Read full story
6 comments

Woman on boyfriend: "He expects me to cook every night; I get home after him"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Cooking, cleaning, doing the dishes, or the laundry can all get repetitive and make a couple's life less interesting than they'd want, particularly if only one partner does it all.

Read full story

Man on daughter-in-law: "She takes up all talks; I haven't heard my son say a word in a long time"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Creating a positive relationship with your spouses' parents can get challenging, taking into account different ages, life principles, and how every person thinks there's a particular way to do every little thing.

Read full story

Woman on boyfriend's mom: "She likes his ex more and keeps shouting at me when I come in"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Going out with someone new brings a set of challenges no matter what age you are. And meeting their parents can get stressful even if you're not engaged or married yet.

Read full story
11 comments

Wife on husband: "He wants his brother to live with us; I have to cook and clean for him"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When a married couple starts living together in their home, they usually don't expect the rest of the family to stay there unless they're visiting. But when your spouse's sibling is about to share the space you only wanted for kids and your partner, arguments will frequently happen, particularly if you need to make sure they're comfortable and have more chores because of them.

Read full story
66 comments

Husband on wife: "I have to tell her what to cook; she knows what we have in the fridge"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Trying out new recipes or coming up with a different idea for mealtime is a part of having a home, but it often requires both partners to be involved in it if it's meant to be fun, not just a chore.

Read full story
92 comments

Wife on mother-in-law: "She keeps inviting my husband's ex to family parties"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Once you decide to end one marriage and start another, there's a different set of criteria for deciding what would make you happy a second time and using the past relationship as a lesson to avoid mistakes.

Read full story
70 comments

Sister on brother: "My parents adopted him; I'm not his family"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Sibling rivalry is one of the hardest things to prevent, and many parents find it challenging to convince their kids they are loved the same way when time is limited by demanding jobs and so many other errands and house chores. But when adoption comes into the picture and the siblings' connection is not a permanent bond, the difficulty lies elsewhere completely.

Read full story
121 comments

Husband on wife: "She refuses to live with mom and dad; they come first, not her"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Taking that step when you decide you want to spend your life with one partner and proposing requires determination, love, and patience. There will be differences to overcome, and one of the first things that can come up is the relationship each of the spouses has with the other's parents.

Read full story
135 comments

Wife on husband: "He only eats my food if I serve it on a plate"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Cooking for your spouse can be fun if you take turns or if you're both interested in trying different ingredients and making each meal a special occasion. But when one of the partners expects meals to be served on time, doesn't see the effort put into it, and always finds something to dislike, mealtime can become stressful and add pressure on a marriage.

Read full story
84 comments

Husband on wife: "She told me to do my share of housework; I do 60 hours in the office"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having a home means that both partners need to contribute to keeping it tidy and making sure all the bills are paid on time. Even when both spouses work, there can be disagreements about who should do the cleaning and cooking, but what happens when one partner is home with the kids and still wants the other spouse to help?

Read full story
221 comments

Wife on husband: "He won't have leftovers for lunch; I get up at 5 a.m. to cook"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Sharing food and cooking are some of the fun things couples do when they live together. Trying out new flavors or just making meals and feeling loved and comforted is, for some couples, an essential part of being married.

Read full story
121 comments

Wife on mother-in-law: "She won't take off her shoes; her grandson plays on the floor"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Moving into a new home and starting a family with your spouse can seem daunting at times. When both partners want to do their share for their home, and the rest of the family tries to help in ways they don't approve of, the situation can get very complicated.

Read full story
77 comments

Woman on fiance's mom: "She took over the house, shouts at me, and he says nothing"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Most couples avoid living with their partner's parents unless they have no money at all and can't afford a place of their own.

Read full story
127 comments

Mom on son's girlfriend: "She eats everything in the fridge each time she comes for lunch"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Raising teenagers is no easy task for parents, and dealing with the difficult moments can get very challenging, particularly when they start relationships too.

Read full story
152 comments

Husband on wife: "She's tired of cooking and cleaning but won't look for a job; I can't afford a housekeeper"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being a full-time mom can be difficult, and adjusting after the kids leave for college gives rise to new questions about continuing with cooking, cleaning, or picking up a career where it got left off.

Read full story
330 comments

Woman on boyfriend: "He cleans and cooks, no job; is it enough?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. The roles in a relationship and the way partners share house chores, cleaning, and cooking while earning enough to cover bills and other expenses can tell a lot about the future of a couple.

Read full story
18 comments

Wife on husband: "He won't let me sit when I'm back from work; I have to cook and take care of his daughter"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Dividing house chores like cleaning, cooking, and dishes is necessary when a couple shares a home and they both work.

Read full story
547 comments

Mom on daughter: "She said she doesn't want to be a mom anymore"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having grown-up kids doesn't necessarily mean you can stop worrying or that there won't be any tense moments in the family, even when they get along great with their parents.

Read full story
19 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy