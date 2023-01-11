Mom on son's girlfriend: "She eats everything in the fridge each time she comes for lunch"

Photo by Sydney Moore on Unsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Raising teenagers is no easy task for parents, and dealing with the difficult moments can get very challenging, particularly when they start relationships too.

Allowing kids to start dating, talking to them about all the things they need to know, and meeting the people they're dating can sometimes be overwhelming, especially if the circumstances are unusual.

My friend Wendy has been married to her husband Tom for 25 years. They have one son and a daughter, Lina, and Albert. They're both teenagers and thinking about starting relationships, which is making their mom quite nervous.

"I don't want them to choose the wrong person or to have their feelings thrown away. They're both such good kids. So, I told them it's ok to bring anyone they like to have lunch first so my husband and I can meet them too," Wendy said.

So far, only Albert has a girlfriend, while his sister has decided to wait a bit as far as dating is concerned.

"One day, he came back from school and told me the next day he'd bring his girlfriend over. I was taken aback because he'd never mentioned even liking someone, but I guess teenagers are a bit in a hurry. So I said ok, we want to meet her," the mom recalls.

Wendy cooked a tasty lunch and got ready to receive her son's girlfriend the next day. And when she arrived, the whole family was amazed.

"She looked just like a regular school girl, with blonde hair, freckles, smiling a lot. When it was time to eat, we noticed something different, though," Wendy said.

Her son's girlfriend said she was hungry, so she asked for a second helping of everything, and a third, then a fourth. And when the lunch food was done, she went to check out their fridge.

"She just walked into the kitchen and started making herself some sandwiches, a salad, and scrambled eggs without asking anyone," the mom said.

That hearty lunch certainly made an impression on the whole family, but they put it down as an exception or just a day when the girl truly was very hungry.

"It happened a second time, a third, and many more. She eats everything in the fridge each time she comes for lunch. I tried to ask Albert if there's anything wrong, but he says this is how she eats anytime," the mom said.

While she's continually surprised by how much the girl eats, Wendy doesn't have anything against the girl. She just has to stock up the fridge before and after she comes over for a visit.

"I thought about ordering something when she comes, so we have enough. Or even asking them to cook with me the whole time might make things fun," Wendy said.

What do you think about this situation? Have you seen something like this happen? Would you be annoyed if it took place in your home, or would you appreciate such an appetite?