Woman on boyfriend: "He cleans and cooks, no job; is it enough?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

The roles in a relationship and the way partners share house chores, cleaning, and cooking while earning enough to cover bills and other expenses can tell a lot about the future of a couple.

Whether the woman stays home to look after the kids and the house or if her partner can assume the same type of activities depends on how they see a life together and if they're flexible about switching responsibilities.

My friend Hellen has been dating Felix for one year. They recently decided it was time to move in together.

"We wanted to spend all our time in the same place and save some money too. And we want a future together, so why would we stay apart?" Hellen said.

Felix packed his things and moved in with her three weeks ago. At the time, they were both working and could easily afford to cover the bills and buy food and clothes. Unfortunately, just a few days after moving in together, he lost his job.

"It was very unfair, and he didn't see it coming. We figured we would be ok for a while with my salary while he goes to interviews and looks for something else. And he promised to help with other things around the house, too," she said.

The first week was fine, while Felix adjusted to staying home longer and started cleaning, dusting, doing laundry and dishes, and cooking every meal.

"I thought it would be great for me to cook every meal and snack so we wouldn't spend even more going out or getting takeouts. And it gave me a purpose, too; I couldn't just sit around while waiting for someone to give me a call for an interview," Felix said.

As time went by, Hellen began feeling uncomfortable with this arrangement. Finding a different job will take some time, and she isn't sure if what Felix is doing right now covers what she expects from a partner.

"I appreciate he's trying, and I know looking after the house can be tiring too. I just feel strange whenever I have to tell someone else who does what in our relationship. He cleans and cooks, no job; is it enough? I keep asking myself that, even if I know it's not his fault that he lost his job. They let him go," she said.

Her parents also found out what was going on and criticized Felix for not being able to get hired fast.

"They don't like that he's at home and keep pointing out I'm keeping him. And that only a woman should stay at home. They're more traditional, but they do have a point," Hellen added.

They visited the couple two times and hinted at the need for a man to always work and make his partner feel loved and looked after. And each time, Felix feels more annoyed with their interference.

"I know they have a different opinion, but it's not like I'm wasting time. I am looking, and I'm doing housework while waiting. What's their problem?" he said.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Is it ok for men to be home, cook, and clean too? Should Hellen's parents avoid commenting on the situation, or is their advice helpful?