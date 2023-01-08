Mom on daughter: "She said she doesn't want to be a mom anymore"

Photo by Pexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Having grown-up kids doesn't necessarily mean you can stop worrying or that there won't be any tense moments in the family, even when they get along great with their parents.

And when kids start their own families and problems show up, they will still turn to their parents to voice their thoughts after an argument with their partner. The things they say can be very surprising, and the way parents respond may influence how they resolve a dispute in their own home.

My friend Sandra has a son and a daughter, Andrew, and Laura, both married and with kids of their own. Even so, they often stop by their mom's house for a chat to tell her how things are going.

Sandra's husband passed away five years ago, so she's happy for her kids' company whenever they have time to visit.

"It's great to have them come by an hour or so, have dinner or lunch together, and catch up. We take walks sometimes too, and we go shopping close to the holidays," Sandra said.

Lately, Laura has been having issues with her marriage, and she's constantly wondering if it's worth holding on to her relationship. They also have two kids, and she doesn't know what to do to avoid more sadness.

"He doesn't care how I feel anymore, and we argue daily. Our kids hear what he says, and they see me get annoyed. It's not good for them to live like that. I'm just so tired of it all," Laura said.

She went to talk to her mom several times, not necessarily to find a solution but more to get those things out in the open and avoid feeling resentment.

"I didn't think my daughter would go through something like this. I still remember their wedding day and how happy they were back then. It's very hard for my grandkids too. They want their parents together and to be close to both of them. I'm not sure that's still an option," Sandra said.

As the couple argues more frequently, Laura's visits are now a daily habit.

And the more they talk about it, the less convinced she is she wants to keep her family together. And what's more, she's also considering no longer being a part of it.

"She said she doesn't want to be a mom anymore. And I didn't know what to say. It caught me by surprise. I understand she's upset with him, but why leave her kids? They still need her. They're her responsibility for life," Sandra said.

Laura sees things differently, though, and doesn't feel anyone should assume she would stay with the kids if there's a divorce.

"Why would I be the one who looks after them? Even if I love them, why make that assumption? He can take them too. And it would serve him right too. Learn there are consequences for anything. You don't just leave and expect other people to handle your stuff," Laura said.

Sandra is convinced this is just a temporary stage, but Laura keeps saying she really doesn't wish to be a mom permanently if her family falls apart.

"Why would I hold on to responsibilities that were connected to being married and having a partner? Do I have to clean up someone else's mess and be stuck in a life I don't want? I never asked to be a single mom. I don't want that for my future," Laura said.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Is it ok for Laura to give up on being a mom just because her marriage won't work? Should her husband take the kids, or will she eventually come around after getting over the arguments that brought about the divorce plans?