Son on parents: "I'm 22, and they won't buy me anything, just no rent"

Amy Christie

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Growing up and learning how to handle every expense by yourself isn't easy when you're used to having your parents get everything you need. And for those kids who haven't worked at all during high school, it can get even harder to handle.

Whether it's best to make sure kids know they need to start working early or let them enjoy a few more years of carefree life will depend on every family's guiding principles.

My friend Dawn has been married for 30 years to Alex, her husband. They have one son together, Anthony, and have always done their best to give him everything he needed.

"We actually went beyond what he strictly needed because we thought if he had more, then later on in life, he would also strive to be in a position to get all of that himself. I'm not sure it was a good idea, though," Dawn said.

Anthony had very good results in school, and he made plenty of friends in high school.

"He didn't get into trouble, and we were so pleased about his hard work while studying. And because he had such good results, we didn't want to add pressure on him by making him work too soon. We allowed him to study and have more free time," the mom said.

As time went by, Anthony graduated from high school and went on to college. He didn't move away for classes because it was very close, and he would save money that way.

However, once he got to his second year of college, his parents felt something had to change.

"We couldn't let him go on like this indefinitely. And we noticed he was asking for more expensive things without actually realizing how much time you need to work to be able to buy them," the mom said.

The couple decided their son needed to learn the value of money, and the only way to do that was by getting a job himself.

"We told him he could always live with us, and there wouldn't be any rent to pay. But that was all the help we would give from now on," Dawn said.

Her husband Alex approved of the idea and believed it was time for Anthony to apply what he'd learned through the years.

"I thought work would give him an added purpose and also get him out of the house more. I don't want him to think life is just a long party; he needs to be responsible and know that hard work matters," Alex said.

Anthony wasn't very excited about their plan, though. He feels that the decision was too sudden because he was only given one month to adjust to the change.

"Why would they just take away everything they used to buy for me? I didn't do anything wrong, and I don't think I'm asking for too much. I'm 22, and they won't buy me anything, just no rent; it's unfair," he said.

He tried to convince his parents to let him go on like before for at least six months longer, but they wouldn't agree.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Are Dawn and Alex right to expect their son to start earning everything he wants to buy? Should Anthony keep asking for more presents and avoid working because he's still studying?

