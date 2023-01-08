Woman on boyfriend: "He says I don't do enough; I cook, study, and have a job, and he plays all day"

Photo by Pexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Each time you start a new relationship, you try to figure out if the other person's hobbies, personality, favorite activities, and life goals align with yours.

And living together can give you more clues than simply dating because once you're in the same space, no habit can stay hidden for long.

My friend Abby has been going out with Sam for two years. They met in their last year of high school, and now they're both in college.

"We always had fun together, and we started out as friends. And then, we fell in love, and our relationship stayed strong after graduation," Abby said.

They spent all their time together and loved traveling or going on nature walks each time they got some free time. They also enjoyed cooking together and trying new recipes, so after a while, they thought about living in the same apartment.

"Moving in together made sense because we were paying two rents and spending time in only one place mostly. And we cooked a lot, and it's no fun to carry grocery shopping all over the place," Abby said.

After considering the move for a week, Abby decided to pack up her things and move to Sam's apartment.

"I was so excited; it was like starting on the road to a life together permanently," Aby recalled.

The first few weeks went by fast, with Abby and her boyfriend going on trips and checking out new places to eat. As soon as classes started again, difficulties showed up.

Abby took up a part-time job so they could cover the higher bills as winter approached; she went to classes and took care of cleaning and cooking in the apartment. Unfortunately, Sam still felt like she wasn't doing much.

"He says I don't do enough; I cook, study, and have a job, and he plays all day. He doesn't even look up when I come in after work, just shouts from the couch what I need to do first and not to mess it up," Abby said.

Sam plays video games almost all day, with a few short breaks when he has to go to classes. He doesn't work and only contributes to the rent based on the allowance he gets from his parents.

"I feel like he doesn't value my efforts because he doesn't have to do any of that. He can just sit there, play, and the money from his parents will still come. He doesn't get what it's like to earn money and get tired while doing it," she added.

And it doesn't stop there. Each time someone visits the couple, Sam tells everyone Abby's cooking isn't great and that her academic results are not the best.

"He doesn't waste time letting people know I'm not good at anything, and it's strange and sad too. He wasn't like that before. In the beginning, he was happy for me, and even when I had lower grades, he encouraged me to study more. As for cooking, he wasn't criticizing, he used to help, and it was fun. It's not anymore," Abby said.

She's not sure what to think about this change in Sam's behavior, but for now, she's not very confident about their relationship's future.

'I don't know what changed, but things are not the same. And he's turning into a person I don't even like," she added.

What do you think about this situation? Should Sam be more supportive of Abby's efforts instead of criticizing everything she does? Would it help if he got a job so he could understand how tiring it is to also study and look after the house?