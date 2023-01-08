Wife on mother-in-law: "She brings food only for my husband after he complained about takeouts"

Photo by Pexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Getting to know your in-laws and managing to have a happy family while including your spouses' parents can be quite challenging if they react to criticism and help only one of the partners.

Is cooking the tipping point when it comes to marriage, and should one of the partners ask their own parents for help if they don't like the food they're having at home?

My friend Abigail has been married to Luke, her husband, for six years. During this time, they've both been working full-time to be able to stay on top of the mortgage payments for their home.

This also meant that Abigail had no time for cooking, and they usually ordered every meal to compensate for the long work hours and occasional overtime.

"It wasn't easy, but we were making this effort to keep our home and have all the bills paid on time. I didn't think giving up on cooking for a while would be a big issue," she said.

They don't have kids yet, but having tasty dishes was something Abigail's husband was quite fond of.

"I lived with my parents through college, and mom always made the greatest dinners. And now, I'm stuck with eating takeout food with no flavor. It's ok for a few days, but it's been happening for years. I'm so tired of it. I wish Abigail would realize how important it is to have a good dinner ready when I get home," Luke said.

He talked about it to his wife, and they argued because Abigail thinks he doesn't realize how tired she is.

"We both do the same things, and he has no problem with doing nothing the rest of the evening when he gets home. Why should I go on cooking? I think it's more than enough that I'm still cleaning the whole house. He doesn't help with that either," she added.

Luke didn't just talk to his wife about the meals issue, though. He also let his parents know, particularly his mom, Anna. As soon as she heard about it, the mother-in-law started preparing homemade meals. The problem is she's only making them for one person.

"She brings food only for my husband after he complained about takeouts. She actually stops by the house with the meals and hands them over with no consideration for me," Abigail said.

She asked her husband what was going on, and he said his mom was just trying to help. And when the issue came up about why she only brings food for him and not for both, he added that she's replacing Abigail anyway.

"She's covering for something my wife should be doing. Why would she also make food for her? I'm the one who can't have good meals. Abigail is happy with takeouts. Mom is helping me," Luke said.

His wife doesn't see it the same way at all, and she feels her mother-in-law is not being helpful.

"She's resentful, and it's a way of showing me I'm not doing what I should. I asked her, and she said she was doing it for Luke. She was amazed I expected something for me, too," Abigail said.

The situation is tense for now, but Luke isn't willing to give up on his mother's meals. And he doesn't want to share either, so Abigail is still eating food takeouts.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Should Luke go on having those meals even though there's a lot of tension between his wife and his mom? Is it ok for the mother-in-law to stop by the couple's house and only bring food for her son?