Stay-at-home wife on husband: "He won't give me any money because I don't have a job"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Raising a family with your spouse will lead to many challenges along the way. And when it comes to how different roles are shared or the way responsibilities in the household are fulfilled, contributions might not be valued in the same way.

Whether what each partner brings to the home means the same thing or if it turns out to be more about who earns how much will depend on each relationship.

My friend Sarah has been married to her husband Adrian for 12 years. They have one daughter and a son, and Sarah stays home to look after them.

"In the beginning, I wasn't sure I wanted to be a full-time mom. But then, I thought about a babysitter and how worried I would be leaving my kids with someone I don't know. I made up my mind to be there for them every day," Sarah said.

Her husband was ok with this arrangement when the kids were little, but he gradually began to change once they started kindergarten.

"I asked him if I should get a job at that point, but we agreed that what I would earn would be less than what we would pay for a babysitter. So, again, I stayed with the kids," the mom said.

Time has passed since then, and now both their kids are in high school.

During all this time, Adrian was the only one in their family in charge of the money. He went and paid every bill, got groceries, and covered any other necessary fees. His wife could never handle money directly, even though she had asked him several times.

As it turns out, Adrian has always felt that not having a job meant that Sarah should not be spending anything because she isn't bringing in a salary.

"He won't give me any money because I don't have a job. I do housework from early in the morning until 9 pm. That's not fair; I'm just as tired as he is even though I don't get money directly," the mom said.

Her husband, however, feels that this situation is logical and connects every household responsibility to money.

"I agree she works in our home, and she's been taking care of our kids all this time. But if I didn't earn anything, could she have done any of those things? That's why they come in second place. And I'm the one who decides what to do with the money," he said.

His wife thinks he doesn't appreciate her contribution during the past years and that he's treating her as if she was on vacation.

"I deserve access to our money. Raising our kids would require a salary, too, as well as being a housekeeper every day," she added.

Unfortunately, the tension keeps adding up, and they've had several arguments. Adrian refuses to let her use any money and keeps all credit cards locked in his desk while he's at home.

"I'm being treated like I want to take someone else's money. We are a family. We should share everything," Sarah said.

What do you think about this situation? Should Adrian share his earnings equally with his wife because she's been working in their home for many years? Is it ok for him to take full charge of any income and just let her do chores, cleaning, and cooking?