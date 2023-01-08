Daughter on mom: "She shouts at me if I don't come fast enough when she calls my name"

Photo by Pexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Growing up with your parents has plenty of difficult moments, and there will be times when you don't feel the same way or you just need to take a timeout until everyone is calm. But what do you do when there's constant shouting and stress is always there because parents expect a faster reaction from their kids?

Is it ok to keep children under pressure only because they don't walk into a room as soon as they're called?

My friend Diane has been having issues with her mom ever since she was in kindergarten. Not only do they not have the same taste in clothes, food, or anything else. Miranda, her mom, also keeps shouting at her for a very unusual reason.

"She shouts at me if I don't come fast enough when she calls my name. The first time it happened, I was in the first grade. I didn't think she meant it, but she hasn't stopped since. It's very stressful to always be ready to run into another part of the house and even then be told you're too slow," Diane said.

Their tense relationship doesn't leave room for fun times and laughter as Miranda keeps checking on how her daughter does chores and always objects when she tries to cook something.

"I don't think she likes much of anything I do. The only time she praises me is when I leave for school 10 minutes early. She seems glad to have me out of the house," Diane said.

Shouting at her daughter when she takes a few seconds to get into a room after she calls her name has become a habit for the mom. And she doesn't think there's anything wrong with it either.

"Why wouldn't I make her see she's slow? She will need to do better in life. She might as well learn her part now while she's in high school. I'm not the kind of parent to spoil kids and hide their faults. She needs to know where she stands. And fast," Miranda said.

Unfortunately, this situation is affecting her daughter, who is getting worried about the next time she'll be called. And she keeps waiting for her mom's voice even at times when there's no need to do that.

"It's just something I can't help. Now I'm always on the verge of running to the living room just in case she happens to call. And one time, the alarm rang, and I thought she was calling me, and I ran there in my pajamas, and she laughed at me. She told me I'm no good and I won't be able to have my home because I'm not clever," Diane said.

For now, things don't seem likely to change, and the shouting happens two or three times each day. In a few weeks, Diane will be visiting her grandparents in a different state, and she will stay with them for a few months.

"I think that's the change I need. Being with mom is not doable anymore. I'm just glad they'll have me, and she said yes. She looked happy when I asked to go," Diane added.

What do you think about this situation? Is the mom teaching her daughter any useful skill by always shouting at her, or is it just about adding stress and giving up on communication? Should Diane ask her if she can live with her grandparents permanently?