Daughter on mom: "She shouts at me if I don't come fast enough when she calls my name"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UojXw_0k6soLbx00
Photo byPexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Growing up with your parents has plenty of difficult moments, and there will be times when you don't feel the same way or you just need to take a timeout until everyone is calm. But what do you do when there's constant shouting and stress is always there because parents expect a faster reaction from their kids?

Is it ok to keep children under pressure only because they don't walk into a room as soon as they're called?

My friend Diane has been having issues with her mom ever since she was in kindergarten. Not only do they not have the same taste in clothes, food, or anything else. Miranda, her mom, also keeps shouting at her for a very unusual reason.

"She shouts at me if I don't come fast enough when she calls my name. The first time it happened, I was in the first grade. I didn't think she meant it, but she hasn't stopped since. It's very stressful to always be ready to run into another part of the house and even then be told you're too slow," Diane said.

Their tense relationship doesn't leave room for fun times and laughter as Miranda keeps checking on how her daughter does chores and always objects when she tries to cook something.

"I don't think she likes much of anything I do. The only time she praises me is when I leave for school 10 minutes early. She seems glad to have me out of the house," Diane said.

Shouting at her daughter when she takes a few seconds to get into a room after she calls her name has become a habit for the mom. And she doesn't think there's anything wrong with it either.

"Why wouldn't I make her see she's slow? She will need to do better in life. She might as well learn her part now while she's in high school. I'm not the kind of parent to spoil kids and hide their faults. She needs to know where she stands. And fast," Miranda said.

Unfortunately, this situation is affecting her daughter, who is getting worried about the next time she'll be called. And she keeps waiting for her mom's voice even at times when there's no need to do that.

"It's just something I can't help. Now I'm always on the verge of running to the living room just in case she happens to call. And one time, the alarm rang, and I thought she was calling me, and I ran there in my pajamas, and she laughed at me. She told me I'm no good and I won't be able to have my home because I'm not clever," Diane said.

For now, things don't seem likely to change, and the shouting happens two or three times each day. In a few weeks, Diane will be visiting her grandparents in a different state, and she will stay with them for a few months.

"I think that's the change I need. Being with mom is not doable anymore. I'm just glad they'll have me, and she said yes. She looked happy when I asked to go," Diane added.

What do you think about this situation? Is the mom teaching her daughter any useful skill by always shouting at her, or is it just about adding stress and giving up on communication? Should Diane ask her if she can live with her grandparents permanently?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# relationships# mom# kids# family

Comments / 35

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
91K followers

More from Amy Christie

Husband on wife: "She told me to do my share of housework; I do 60 hours in the office"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having a home means that both partners need to contribute to keeping it tidy and making sure all the bills are paid on time. Even when both spouses work, there can be disagreements about who should do the cleaning and cooking, but what happens when one partner is home with the kids and still wants the other spouse to help?

Read full story
24 comments

Wife on husband: "He won't have leftovers for lunch; I get up at 5 a.m. to cook"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Sharing food and cooking are some of the fun things couples do when they live together. Trying out new flavors or just making meals and feeling loved and comforted is, for some couples, an essential part of being married.

Read full story
33 comments

Wife on mother-in-law: "She won't take off her shoes; her grandson plays on the floor"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Moving into a new home and starting a family with your spouse can seem daunting at times. When both partners want to do their share for their home, and the rest of the family tries to help in ways they don't approve of, the situation can get very complicated.

Read full story
10 comments

Woman on fiance's mom: "She took over the house, shouts at me, and he says nothing"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Most couples avoid living with their partner's parents unless they have no money at all and can't afford a place of their own.

Read full story
95 comments

Husband on second wife: "I want to fix my first marriage; I regret that wife"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married a second time after your first marriage ended will inevitably cause comparisons to show up, and there could be times when you feel your current partner isn't as good as your previous one. But what do you do when your second marriage simply makes you more certain you want to save your first relationship?

Read full story
45 comments

Mom on son's girlfriend: "She eats everything in the fridge each time she comes for lunch"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Raising teenagers is no easy task for parents, and dealing with the difficult moments can get very challenging, particularly when they start relationships too.

Read full story
113 comments

Husband on wife: "She's tired of cooking and cleaning but won't look for a job; I can't afford a housekeeper"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being a full-time mom can be difficult, and adjusting after the kids leave for college gives rise to new questions about continuing with cooking, cleaning, or picking up a career where it got left off.

Read full story
318 comments

Woman on boyfriend: "He cleans and cooks, no job; is it enough?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. The roles in a relationship and the way partners share house chores, cleaning, and cooking while earning enough to cover bills and other expenses can tell a lot about the future of a couple.

Read full story
16 comments

Wife on husband: "He won't let me sit when I'm back from work; I have to cook and take care of his daughter"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Dividing house chores like cleaning, cooking, and dishes is necessary when a couple shares a home and they both work.

Read full story
426 comments

Mom on daughter: "She said she doesn't want to be a mom anymore"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having grown-up kids doesn't necessarily mean you can stop worrying or that there won't be any tense moments in the family, even when they get along great with their parents.

Read full story
19 comments

Son on parents: "I'm 22, and they won't buy me anything, just no rent"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Growing up and learning how to handle every expense by yourself isn't easy when you're used to having your parents get everything you need. And for those kids who haven't worked at all during high school, it can get even harder to handle.

Read full story
389 comments

Woman on boyfriend: "He says I don't do enough; I cook, study, and have a job, and he plays all day"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Each time you start a new relationship, you try to figure out if the other person's hobbies, personality, favorite activities, and life goals align with yours.

Read full story
102 comments

Wife on mother-in-law: "She brings food only for my husband after he complained about takeouts"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting to know your in-laws and managing to have a happy family while including your spouses' parents can be quite challenging if they react to criticism and help only one of the partners.

Read full story
130 comments

Stay-at-home wife on husband: "He won't give me any money because I don't have a job"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Raising a family with your spouse will lead to many challenges along the way. And when it comes to how different roles are shared or the way responsibilities in the household are fulfilled, contributions might not be valued in the same way.

Read full story
227 comments

Daughter on dad: "He can't pay to live on his own; he won't let me move out"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Starting life on your own and moving out of your parent's house is a significant moment that marks growing up and beginning to rely on yourself for everything you need.

Read full story
48 comments

Wife on in-laws: "We live with them, so they take care of our daughter; they won't let us travel"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Once you get married, having your own house is usually the expectation, but the way a couple starts living together can vary greatly based on their financial situation and how they see a life together as a family.

Read full story
156 comments

Stay-at-home mom on husband: "He should help with housework; I watch the kids"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Is being a full-time parent the same thing as doing all the chores, running errands, doing dishes, laundry, and vacuuming, or is it more about looking after the kids? The limit between being a full-time parent and how much you have to do around the house too can get challenging for a couple. And agreeing on giving and receiving help is not easy when only one of the spouses earns a salary.

Read full story
24 comments

Mom on son: "I took him in 5 years ago, but he's misbehaved; can I give him back?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Raising a family can be challenging when your kids have different ages and siblings keep competing for their parent's attention. But when one of them is adopted, the dynamic can change, and the way family is forever could be reconsidered in a moment of anger.

Read full story
85 comments

Wife on home visits: "My husband's family stays each weekend; I have to clean and cook for 5"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having your relatives visit once in a while can be overwhelming, particularly if there's more than one person staying overnight in your home. But when you get visits every weekend from several people, stress can add up, and it will tell on the relationship between spouses.

Read full story
312 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy