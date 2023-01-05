Wife on home visits: "My husband's family stays each weekend; I have to clean and cook for 5"

Photo by Pexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Having your relatives visit once in a while can be overwhelming, particularly if there's more than one person staying overnight in your home. But when you get visits every weekend from several people, stress can add up, and it will tell on the relationship between spouses.

My friend Olivia has been married to Charles, her husband, for 18 years. They have three kids together, two daughters and a son. She's been a full-time mom for over a decade, and she's never regretted that decision.

"We both felt it was the right choice for our kids and for us. Being a mom has been the most fulfilling thing for me as I could watch them grow and make sure they're raised on the right principles, with plenty of confidence and respect for those around them," Olivia said.

Their activities also changed as the kids grew up, from kindergarten to high school. And when they went to college, it seemed like the couple could finally get some extra time to rest.

"I didn't think it was such a bad thing that they were all off to study. It was best for them, and I must admit I was tired; it takes a lot of energy to constantly cook, run errands, vacuum, do the dishes, and do laundry for so many people," the mom shared.

As it turns out, she didn't get much of a chance to relax. Her husband's family had a whole new idea about what should be done with their house now that the kids were not around as much.

One month after their youngest son moved away for college, her husband's three sisters and two brothers-in-law announced they would like to come and stay with them on three consecutive weekends.

"My husband immediately said yes and didn't even ask me. He still works, so it obviously meant I would be cleaning and cooking for all of them. I let it go a few times because I thought they were just curious and wanted to talk to us and catch up on things," she said.

Unfortunately, what seemed like a few occasional visits quickly turned into a weekly thing, and the couple hasn't had one weekend to themselves in the last four months.

"They keep coming, and they show no consideration to me. My husband keeps asking them to come next weekend each time they go. This is never going to end. My husband's family stays each weekend; I have to clean and cook for 5," Olivia said.

She talked about it with her husband, but he doesn't understand why it's so hard to prepare their house for the rest of the family when the kids are no longer living there all the time.

"It's just the weekends. It's not like they're coming every day, and she cooks for everyone. Two days a week isn't so bad; she can rest more during the other five days of the week when it's just the two of us, and I'm going to the office more than half the day," Charles said.

Olivia has also approached his sisters and their husbands to discuss the issue, but it hasn't brought any solution yet.

"They all complained that they work all the time and the weekend is the only part of the week when they can just relax. And they say they want to be with family. And that they love my cooking but can't help because they don't know how to cook and have dust allergies," Olivia added.

For now, the mom is stuck with receiving her extended family at the end of each week, and the tension's adding up with each stay.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Should Olivia be expected to cook and clean for five people just because her kids don't live at home anymore? Can the visits end without causing further arguments between the spouses?