Daughter on parents: "They don't let me get a job and hide the house key"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Growing up with your parents has its ups and downs, particularly when you're a teenager, but once you get older, you generally expect to be treated differently. What happens if there's no change even after turning 30?

Is leaving harder when you can't find work and your every step is constantly watched, even if you still feel loved? When should parents stop trying to direct a child's life?

My friend Tina is going through a difficult situation with her parents. She's been living with them through high school and college, and since then, she's been trying hard to get a job and rent her own place, but it hasn't worked out yet.

"I want to have a job, but my parents are so worried about what will happen to them if I move out that they keep stopping me from doing that," she said.

From changing the time of interviews in her schedule to calling up different offices to say Tina isn't interested in a job any longer, her parents seem to have done it all.

"They've even invited a manager to have lunch in our home before I could talk to them and served a terrible meal just to make them avoid me. It's childish and unfair. I don't know how to get them to stop doing that," Tina shared.

Making sure her interviews either don't happen or that the person she talks to thinks she doesn't care about the available opportunities has prevented Tina from getting hired so far.

Her parents are convinced they're doing her a favor by making sure she won't move out and have to pay rent.

"She's saving so much money. And we're family. We love her and want to have her close always," Samantha, her mom, said.

Her dad, Benjamin, feels the same way, and he's constantly supporting his wife in her efforts to get rid of professional opportunities for their daughter.

"We're doing a good thing. She would still earn close to nothing if she got a job and spent all her money on rent. She might as well help us in the meantime. We raised her and gave her everything we had. We still do," he said.

And they didn't stop at that. Tina's parents also want to know exactly when she leaves the house and why. If she doesn't abide by that rule, she can find herself out on the porch for several hours.

"They don't let me get a job and hide the house key. They always keep the front door locked. The few times I left quietly through the back door, they were waiting for me when I got back and wouldn't let me in for a few hours. They brought me some snacks outside, but I could only come in after dark," she recalled.

Since she can't get hired, for now, Tina can't move. The friends she's asked can't have her stay with them unless she can afford to pay at least half the rent. She's borrowed a phone from her best friend and only calls when her mom and dad can't hear her, trying to get an interview.

"I'm 31, and I'm tired of living with my parents. And all their efforts to keep me here only made me want to leave sooner. I won't look back once I'm gone," she said.

What do you think about this situation? Should her parents try to keep Tina from having a career after 30 if they truly want what's best for her? Is it justifiable to make your child stay with you just so you're sure you have someone close as you get older?