Dad on kids: "They're over 20 and stay in bed all day to play video games; I have to cook all their meals"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fN38r_0k3KYWjB00
Photo byAfif RamdhasumaonUnsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Looking after your kids while they're young makes sense, and it teaches them more about life, but when should their parents stop supporting them? Is high school the time to let them take on more challenges or later on?

My friend Dan is trying to figure out if he's helping his kids too much. He's been a single dad for ten years, ever since he lost his wife, Andrea.

"I never intended to get married again because I don't think a parent can be replaced. And just finding a partner for me without adding anything to my kids' lives made no sense," Dan said.

He has two kids, George, 20, and Emily, 22. They both graduated from high school, but they haven't made up their mind yet if they want to go to college.

In the meantime, Dan still provides for them, and he buys them all they need. Unfortunately, they don't help out much around the house, and he's still working, so it's messy on most days.

"I wish they would do more, but they're young. I don't want to make them feel constrained. This is a time in their lives that won't come back," he said.

Despite wanting them to enjoy every minute, Dan is starting to feel like supporting his kids every second is getting a bit too much.

And when he calls them to cook in the kitchen, and they're too immersed in their video games to hear him, he doubts even more.

"I always wanted to cover for the parent they lost. To be sure they're happy and don't miss their mom. But now I'm not sure if they're responsible. They're over 20 and stay in bed all day to play video games; I have to cook all their meals. I don't mind right now, but what will they do without me?" he said.

George and Emily rarely do any chores and will only do the dishes on Friday nights. Other than that, their dad keeps the home as clean as he can while they spend time in bed or playing and watching TV on the sofa.

"I thought giving them this time would encourage them to take college plans to heart. But I don't see any sign of that. And we can't go on like this indefinitely. I need to make them get up and look out for themselves," the father added.

His kids are quite comfortable with the way things are, though, and they don't see any need for a change.

"I like the way we live. Dad is always there, and he helps us, and it's not like I make a mess or anything. Why wouldn't everything stay like this? I'm not in a hurry to go to college," Emily said.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Is Dan right to want his kids to either study or learn how to do things for themselves? Should he let them feel like kids for a little while longer?

# love# family# relationships# dad# kids

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
90507 followers

