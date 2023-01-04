Mom on gifts: "I got my son a $25 toy, refused my daughter a $20 book; she won't talk to me"

Photo by Paige Cody on Unsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

When you have more than one kid, and they all ask for gifts, it's not easy to decide what should be bought immediately and what can wait. And making the child feel included even when they're not getting the gift they asked for is challenging if they see their siblings receive one.

It takes patience to balance kids' needs in a family, but tempers can also get out of hand when kids and disappointment come into the picture.

My friend Emma has two kids, Jake and Anna. She divorced three years ago, and her ex-husband Ian doesn't come by much. He mostly sends them money, but his support ends there.

"He's never been close to the kids. They don't have him as an example to look up to because he visits too rarely. I called him and explained, but he just said he was busy. We even met for lunch one day, and I tried to convince him to spend a day or two with the kids when they're on vacation, but it hasn't happened," she said.

Emma's job pays well, but the expenses are also high, so it often happens that she has to postpone some of the presents her kids ask for.

"We have enough to cover bills, food, and all they need for school and extra activities. But when it comes to gifts, it can get a bit tight. I can do overtime, but I can't always buy something for both at the same time," Emma said.

This causes tension in their family as Emma and Jake keep trying to get their gift first and feel disappointed when the other gets something, and they don't.

"I tried to explain the situation to them, but it's still hard sometimes. Now that Anna is in the third grade, I thought she would get it because she's older," the mom said.

As it turns out, Anna doesn't understand why she should wait to get a gift and feels sad if her mom overlooks her for a while due to money issues.

"I expected so much more from her. George is in kindergarten, so he does get his presents first occasionally. And that's because I thought Anna was old enough to understand me, but she still gets upset and avoids me each time it happens. I don't know how to make her see I wouldn't ever forget her; there are just priorities and a limited amount of money," the mom shared.

Anna feels like her brother is getting a lot more attention and is increasingly uncomfortable with the situation.

"Why does my mom have to buy everything for him first? Don't I matter at all? She's my mom too, not just his," the little girl said.

For now, Emma still can't afford to buy gifts at the same time, and even overtime only gives her a chance to get them more often but not on the same day. Two days ago, she went and got George a gift but couldn't buy another one for her daughter.

"I got my son a $25 toy, refused my daughter a $20 book; she won't talk to me," the mom said.

She's considering taking a different approach and buying presents more rarely so she can save up for two gifts.

"That would mean they get one less often, but if it's for both, maybe this will make Anna feel better. I don't want her to be upset with me. I love both my kids," Emma said.

What do you think about this situation? Should the mom just wait on buying anything until she can offer gifts to both kids? Is it ok to do it separately, or does that make one of the siblings feel left out?