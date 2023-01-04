Husband on wife: "'She cooked for years; last night she told me to make my dinner"

Photo by Tobias Gonzales on Unsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Choosing to stay at home to look after the kids and do chores while taking care of the whole family can be just as tiring as working full-time in the office.

The other spouse doesn't always realize that in a couple, though.

Love and commitment influence how each partner is valued in a relationship, and sometimes it takes an unexpected change to redirect a partner overlooking the other's work in the household.

My friend Chole has been married for 18 years to her husband, Elias. They have three kids together, and they're all grown up now, two sons in college and one daughter already working after graduating.

"Once all the kids left home, I started realizing I was doing a lot more than I gave myself credit for. When everything is in a rush, and you have so many activities to plan, it all seems to happen by itself, but the fact is I was doing it mostly by myself. Elias was rarely there to send off the kids to school or practice, to serve each meal, or to answer homework questions and give extra hugs," Chloe said.

When their youngest son went to college, too, the couple was left in their home, and everything seemed so much quieter. And if she didn't mind cooking, cleaning, or running errands with the kids living there, Chloe got uncomfortable doing it all only for her husband.

"I always felt like it was basically for the kids, not for each other. Elias and I can both do things for ourselves; it wasn't my intention to be a housewife for him. It was for our kids," she said.

In the first few weeks, things went on as usual, with Chloe cooking dinner for Elias each evening when he got back from work. One evening though, something different took place.

"She cooked for years; last night, she told me to make my dinner. I couldn't believe it. I asked her if I'd done anything to upset her, but she said no. She'd just had enough of cooking, and with no kids, she said we could have takeouts from now on, go out, or I could do it," Elias shared.

He didn't know what to think of it, particularly since he and Chloe hadn't argued. In fact, they've always gotten along great and never had any major disagreements.

"It wasn't because I was upset. It was simply the right time to make the change. I don't think he noticed how many years I've been doing the same thing. So, now it's time to switch roles or just order food. I still care about my husband, and it's not something against him. I just need a break," Chloe explained.

What do you think about this situation? Is Elias right to be so surprised after all the years his wife kept cooking for the whole family? Does it make sense for Chloe to stop cooking once their kids no longer needed meals and went off to college?