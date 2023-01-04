Mom on son: "He won't find a girlfriend or a wife who likes him; should I tell him?"

Photo by Pexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Teaching kids to be confident takes time and patience, particularly when they're teenagers. But what happens when their parents think they don't have good odds of finding a partner even before that time?

My friend Marissa has been a single mom for the past seven years. Ever since her husband divorced and went on to have a second family with another woman, she's been struggling to stay on top of the bills while making sure her son, Ian, had his meals and was doing well in school.

As time passed, she started dating, and that made her notice a lot more about her son too.

"As I began dating again and thinking about having someone new in my life, I was reminded once more that looks matter so much when you're looking for a partner. Your age doesn't matter, or if you've been single for a long time or barely learning about relationships. And so, I looked closer at my son and considered how he would do on that," the mom said.

Unfortunately, her conclusions were not for the best. She thinks he's not that good-looking and doubts he will be able to find someone who likes him for himself.

"He's a good kid; I'm not saying he isn't. He has a good heart and will go out of his way to help neighbors and friends. Looks are not his thing, though," Marissa said.

The mom is wondering if it would be useful to tell him that since she foresees difficulties about dating in the near future. On the other hand, she doesn't want Ian to get disappointed before even trying.

"He won't find a girlfriend or a wife who likes him; should I tell him? I'm not sure if there's a nice way to go about it. But I'm his mom; shouldn't I be honest with him?" Marissa said.

Ian is in his first year of high school and hasn't thought about a girlfriend yet. However, his mom is already watching out for any negative reactions from classmates or friends.

"You never know when it might happen. I want to be there to console him if he's told he's not handsome. The truth is, he's not, but maybe there's a slight change. Someone might eventually value his feelings more than his looks. Maybe he also gets a good-paying job in the future too, that will help set him on the right track for a wife one day," the mom added.

What do you think about this situation? Is Marissa right in thinking she should let Ian know he's got slim chances of dating anyone now or in the future? Should she avoid commenting on his looks because it might make him less confident? Should the mom be more supportive of her son, no matter his looks?