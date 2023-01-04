Wife on husband: "He wants everything to be about his daughter; he won't have kids with me"

Photo by Jonas Kakaroto on Unsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Being a stepparent is not easy, even if you love your new partner and are determined to make your marriage last. The type of relationships formed while stepping in to look after your partner's kids can often get strained, especially if the couple doesn't want to have any more kids.

Family ties are complicated right now for my friend Tara. She got married six months ago to her high school boyfriend, Michael. They lost touch after graduating from high school, started different jobs, and thought they would never meet again.

In the meantime, Michael met Anna and fell in love. They got married one month after he proposed and soon welcomed their daughter, Sheila.

Unfortunately, becoming parents didn't strengthen their relationship. On the contrary, his wife felt she had no time to have a successful career, so they had to struggle and pay for a babysitter while she was working overtime. Even this didn't work after the first year, and eventually, she wanted a divorce.

Sheila stayed with Michael, and her mom is currently thriving in a job that takes her across the country every few weeks.

"She hasn't come to see her in months, I keep calling her, but she always says she's busy and will send us some money. That's not why I'm calling. I work too," Michael said.

Once he became a single dad, he focused on making sure his daughter was happy and had everything she needed. However, he felt that another woman's guidance would mean a lot while she grew up.

"Since her mom wasn't ever around, I started thinking about another mother figure in her life. My sister doesn't like kids that much, and I think a little girl needs a woman to look up to," he added.

One day when he went to the grocery store, he saw Tara, who was in a hurry to get lunch for her work colleagues during her lunch break. He helped her carry the trays with the dishes to her car, and they got to talking.

They kept in touch and called each other every evening during the next two weeks, and after that, they started going out together.

"Tara was always smiling, calm, and ready to have fun. It was like having the old times back. Once we started dating again, I found out more about her life and what she wanted to do. Our goals matched in every way, and she didn't mind that I was a dad already," Michael said.

After a while, he introduced Tara to Sheila, and the two of them got along great from the very first meeting.

"There was no tension or awkwardness. Tara was amazing, she knew just what to say, and they played and laughed a lot," he recalls.

Tara also felt she had finally found the type of partner she'd been looking for.

"I didn't think about getting married before, not even when we were together in high school, but with Michael and Sheila, I felt I wanted us to be a family permanently," she said.

They got engaged after two months and tied the knot ten months after their first meeting.

After the big day, Tara moved in with Michael and his daughter.

"Our life together began, and there were chores too, cleaning, in between the fun times. And I started seeing something else," Tara shared.

While she was happy to see how much Michael cared about his daughter, Tara gradually began to realize he actually put her first in everything. Each time they had to make a choice, it would be based on what Sheila wanted or needed, and Tara felt her own needs were not taken into account.

They also hadn't talked about having kids of their own, and Michael let her know Sheila was enough for him and he didn't want to be a dad again.

"He wants everything to be about his daughter; he won't have kids with me. I feel like I don't matter at all. Is my only purpose in this house to replace Sheila's mom?" Tara said.

She feels disappointed, particularly because she wanted to have kids and thought Michael would, too, since he had a daughter already.

"I didn't think he only wanted one child. It's so unfair not to have our baby. I'm not even sure how much he cares about me. Or if he just brought me in to add something to Sheila's comfort," Tara said.

She tried talking to her husband, but he kept pressing the issue of parenting Sheila and that having more kids would mean picking favorites, and he didn't want his daughter to feel left out because of a new baby.

"It's her happiness and comfort above mine. Why would that be? He's supposed to care about both of us," Tara said.

What do you think about this situation? Is Tara's reaction justified, and should Michael have told her before getting married that he didn't want more kids? Should Tara accept that Sheila will always come first and that parenting her together should be enough to be happy with her husband?