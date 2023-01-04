Mom on daughter: "How do I get her to accept her adopted brother?"

Photo by Anshika Panchal on Unsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Siblings don't always get along great while growing up, and parents are often challenged to prevent rivalry and make games filled with love instead of competition.

And when they don't have the same parents, attitude can become very hard to handle. If teens disliking their brothers or sisters for a while isn't such an uncommon thing, adoption can add a different type of struggle in a family's life.

My friend, Tara, has been married to John for 11 years. The couple had one daughter, Alice, two years after they got married. They had both wanted two kids, but as the years went by, it didn't happen for them.

"We were disappointed because we didn't want Alice to grow up alone. I was the only child myself; I didn't like it at all. John understood and supported me, but we couldn't have more kids," Tara said.

They held on to their faith to avoid sadness, but somehow they knew they couldn't let things go.

"Our family needed another child, and, in the end, we realized adoption was a very good solution for what we were struggling with," Tara said.

The couple felt their second child should be closer to Alice's age so that they would have a better chance to bond and share memories. They adopted Oliver, a second grader who had just lost his parents.

"We felt we were brought together by more than just a coincidence. It was our time to offer him a new loving home," Tara shared.

She and John were happy to welcome Oliver as part of their family, but Alice didn't share their enthusiasm. In the beginning, they thought it was just a phase that would pass in a few months, but things haven't changed yet.

When they have family meals, Alice avoids Oliver and always sits at the opposite end of the table, so she doesn't have to talk to him.

"How do I get her to accept her adopted brother? He truly is her family, but she looks at him like an outsider," the mom said.

Unfortunately, Alice sees things differently. She thinks the boy will take away her parents' attention, and she's upset.

"This is so unfair. I had no brothers and sisters until I got to high school, and now I suddenly have a new one. And he's not even related to me, but I have to imagine he is. I only want to go to sleep and wake up to my regular life before," Alice said.

Tara and John have taken both kids on hiking trips, family picnics, and to local fairs. They also encourage them to do craft projects together or read the same books and share opinions on them.

"Anything that would bring them closer would be so useful. We just haven't found what that is yet. I'm sure Alice will come round in the end," the mom said.

For now, Alice seems set on ignoring her brother, and nothing her parents have tried worked to help them have fun together.

How do you think they should go about this? Is it useful to keep planning shared activities, or should the parents let the siblings bond in their own time without pressuring them to be in the same place? Is Alice right to feel ignored by her parents after her brother's arrival in their family? Does the need to avoid her growing up alone justify the awkwardness?