Mom on daughter: "How do I get her to accept her adopted brother?"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M65dl_0k215Y1y00
Photo byAnshika PanchalonUnsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Siblings don't always get along great while growing up, and parents are often challenged to prevent rivalry and make games filled with love instead of competition.

And when they don't have the same parents, attitude can become very hard to handle. If teens disliking their brothers or sisters for a while isn't such an uncommon thing, adoption can add a different type of struggle in a family's life.

My friend, Tara, has been married to John for 11 years. The couple had one daughter, Alice, two years after they got married. They had both wanted two kids, but as the years went by, it didn't happen for them.

"We were disappointed because we didn't want Alice to grow up alone. I was the only child myself; I didn't like it at all. John understood and supported me, but we couldn't have more kids," Tara said.

They held on to their faith to avoid sadness, but somehow they knew they couldn't let things go.

"Our family needed another child, and, in the end, we realized adoption was a very good solution for what we were struggling with," Tara said.

The couple felt their second child should be closer to Alice's age so that they would have a better chance to bond and share memories. They adopted Oliver, a second grader who had just lost his parents.

"We felt we were brought together by more than just a coincidence. It was our time to offer him a new loving home," Tara shared.

She and John were happy to welcome Oliver as part of their family, but Alice didn't share their enthusiasm. In the beginning, they thought it was just a phase that would pass in a few months, but things haven't changed yet.

When they have family meals, Alice avoids Oliver and always sits at the opposite end of the table, so she doesn't have to talk to him.

"How do I get her to accept her adopted brother? He truly is her family, but she looks at him like an outsider," the mom said.

Unfortunately, Alice sees things differently. She thinks the boy will take away her parents' attention, and she's upset.

"This is so unfair. I had no brothers and sisters until I got to high school, and now I suddenly have a new one. And he's not even related to me, but I have to imagine he is. I only want to go to sleep and wake up to my regular life before," Alice said.

Tara and John have taken both kids on hiking trips, family picnics, and to local fairs. They also encourage them to do craft projects together or read the same books and share opinions on them.

"Anything that would bring them closer would be so useful. We just haven't found what that is yet. I'm sure Alice will come round in the end," the mom said.

For now, Alice seems set on ignoring her brother, and nothing her parents have tried worked to help them have fun together.

How do you think they should go about this? Is it useful to keep planning shared activities, or should the parents let the siblings bond in their own time without pressuring them to be in the same place? Is Alice right to feel ignored by her parents after her brother's arrival in their family? Does the need to avoid her growing up alone justify the awkwardness?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# family# relationships# mom# kids

Comments / 14

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
90456 followers

More from Amy Christie

Mom on son: "I took him in 5 years ago, but he's misbehaved; can I give him back?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Raising a family can be challenging when your kids have different ages and siblings keep competing for their parent's attention. But when one of them is adopted, the dynamic can change, and the way family is forever could be reconsidered in a moment of anger.

Read full story
22 comments

Wife on home visits: "My husband's family stays each weekend; I have to clean and cook for 5"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having your relatives visit once in a while can be overwhelming, particularly if there's more than one person staying overnight in your home. But when you get visits every weekend from several people, stress can add up, and it will tell on the relationship between spouses.

Read full story
127 comments

Daughter on parents: "They don't let me get a job and hide the house key"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Growing up with your parents has its ups and downs, particularly when you're a teenager, but once you get older, you generally expect to be treated differently. What happens if there's no change even after turning 30?

Read full story
14 comments

Dad on kids: "They're over 20 and stay in bed all day to play video games; I have to cook all their meals"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Looking after your kids while they're young makes sense, and it teaches them more about life, but when should their parents stop supporting them? Is high school the time to let them take on more challenges or later on?

Read full story
179 comments

Mom on gifts: "I got my son a $25 toy, refused my daughter a $20 book; she won't talk to me"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When you have more than one kid, and they all ask for gifts, it's not easy to decide what should be bought immediately and what can wait. And making the child feel included even when they're not getting the gift they asked for is challenging if they see their siblings receive one.

Read full story
64 comments

Husband on wife: "'She cooked for years; last night she told me to make my dinner"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Choosing to stay at home to look after the kids and do chores while taking care of the whole family can be just as tiring as working full-time in the office.

Read full story
173 comments

Mom on son: "He won't find a girlfriend or a wife who likes him; should I tell him?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Teaching kids to be confident takes time and patience, particularly when they're teenagers. But what happens when their parents think they don't have good odds of finding a partner even before that time?

Read full story
125 comments

Wife on husband: "He wants everything to be about his daughter; he won't have kids with me"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being a stepparent is not easy, even if you love your new partner and are determined to make your marriage last. The type of relationships formed while stepping in to look after your partner's kids can often get strained, especially if the couple doesn't want to have any more kids.

Read full story
136 comments

Mom on daughter: "She talks back because her sister left for college"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Siblings have fun growing up together, and every game is more interesting when you have a partner by your side, ready to try something new or laugh at jokes. That companionship that keeps on bonding brothers and sisters is sometimes damaged when one of them has to move to a different city.

Read full story
11 comments

Husband on wife: "She's in her sixties like me; I need someone else"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having an age difference is often a difficult topic when it comes to couples, and while most people try to find a partner close to their age, they may feel differently once they get older.

Read full story
668 comments

Boyfriend on girlfriend: "She stays in my house and doesn't cook or clean; am I her servant?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Balancing daily responsibilities between partners and making sure each does their share can get difficult to handle at times, particularly if one of them avoids doing anything at all. And there's just one step from that to considering them lazy or doubting the relationship's future.

Read full story
146 comments

Stay-at-home mom on husband: "He says it's his turn to stay with the kids; I have 3 months to find a job"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Deciding to have a family with your spouse takes love, determination, and a lot of difficult decisions that the couple must agree on. Once they have kids, it often happens that one of the parents stays home to look after them.

Read full story
274 comments

Wife on husband: "Every time we disagree, he tells me to pack my things and leave; should I do it?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Disagreements about little things can add up fast when a couple lives in the same home. And when they're married, the way each spouse responds to arguments will easily determine the future of their relationship.

Read full story
282 comments

Wife on mother-in-law: "I take care of her while my husband works; the whole family criticizes me"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Helping your parents when they get older can be challenging if you have a full-time job and when your earnings are not enough to hire someone to come over.

Read full story
111 comments

Wife on grandparents: "They only like my husband's son from his first marriage; they ignore my son"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Grandchildren competing for stories and attention is not a pleasant thing to see. When they come from different marriages, the way a spouse's parents treat them can influence each holiday or birthday celebrated together.

Read full story
81 comments

Wife on husband: "Is he at work if he doesn't answer my texts?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having a home and raising a family with your spouse is one of the most fulfilling things after falling in love. Deciding who goes to work to pay the bills and who will raise the kids might seem logical in the beginning, but a lot of difficulties can show up on the way, particularly where trust between partners is concerned.

Read full story
9 comments

Husband on wife: "I buy all the food she cooks; why is she asking me to go to a restaurant?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding the right partner to get married and have a life together takes so much more than shared hobbies or travels. Sometimes, it's about the everyday things that are not as exciting as going on an adventure to discover new places.

Read full story
277 comments

Husband on wife: "She hasn't come home for lunch for 9 months; she works a block away"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Sharing daily chores like cooking and doing laundry while keeping the house looking tidy is part of married life.

Read full story
197 comments

Fourth wife on stepdaughter: "She's married and still comes to ask for presents and money"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married in love, being determined to have a happy life together, and having a home with your kids is a great start to a life together, but what if there's another element in the picture? Does being a stepparent complete happiness or take some away from the new couple?

Read full story
56 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy