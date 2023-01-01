Stay-at-home mom on husband: "He says it's his turn to stay with the kids; I have 3 months to find a job"

Photo by Pexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Deciding to have a family with your spouse takes love, determination, and a lot of difficult decisions that the couple must agree on. Once they have kids, it often happens that one of the parents stays home to look after them.

This way, they can avoid both paying for a babysitter and stressing about whether their little ones are being looked after properly.

My friend Eliza and her husband Jason have two sons, Charles and Will. They've been married for ten years, and their kids are now in school. Ever since they welcomed their first son, they agreed Eliza should stay home and look after the kids full-time.

They got along great doing that, and Jason kept his job so he could cover the bills and other expenses for his family. It all seemed just fine until recently when Jason came up with an unexpected idea.

"He thinks our sons still need a full-time parent around since one is a first grader and the other one a third grader. But he doesn't think it should be me anymore. Now he wants to give it a go," Eliza said.

Jason gave this plan a good deal of thought, and he is convinced the change would benefit their sons.

"They spent several years growing up under Eliza's care. Before they get to high school, I'd like a chance to help them too. And be the full-time dad supporting them in everything they need. My wife could also get a chance to rebuild her career," he added.

Eliza was completely taken aback by his idea and didn't know what to think of it.

"He says it's his turn to stay with the kids; I have three months to find a job. Does it mean he thinks I haven't done such a good job so far? Is he bored of working and wants a little break or a long vacation? I feel like my place is being taken away. I assumed I would be staying home with the kids until they went to college. Now I have to hurry and get hired because he wants to take over?" the mom said.

Eliza talked to her husband to try and understand why he felt there was a need to change places. As it turns out, his work is just fine, and there's no risk of Jason becoming unemployed. Je just wants to be closer to his kids and found this way of making sure they have all they need.

"I can train them and will go to every practice. It's a time in their lives I wouldn't want to miss. I realize it won't be an easy change for Eliza, but I feel it's the right moment to do it. And she doesn't have to switch immediately. She has three months to go to interviews and see what kind of job she'd like to have," he said.

His wife feels this isn't very thoughtful because she's been away from the office for several years and is behind with many things.

"If anything, I should take some classes first and then consider what job I can get so as to be able to cover all our bills. Still, I would have preferred it if he asked me instead of telling me I have three months to find something," the mom said.

Eliza isn't sure she wants to give up on being a full-time mom, but she may have no choice if things stay the same. For now, she plans to ask her husband to give her more than three months to adjust. She believes nine months would cover any needed classes and getting a well-paid job too.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Is Jason right to ask for a few years home as a full-time dad, too, or should he respect his wife's choice and not try to make her go back to work? Will their sons benefit more from having their dad at home than their mom? Should Eliza refuse to make the switch if she still wants to be home with the kids?