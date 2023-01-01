Wife on husband: "Every time we disagree, he tells me to pack my things and leave; should I do it?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Disagreements about little things can add up fast when a couple lives in the same home. And when they're married, the way each spouse responds to arguments will easily determine the future of their relationship.

Not paying attention to the words you use or being too harsh sometimes brings about unexpected consequences.

My friend Madeleine has been married for four years to Stan. In the beginning, everything went well, and they were happy they could afford to buy a home.

"We were so excited and had good jobs, so we didn't have to postpone getting our house. We had our own place in just two months after getting married," Madeleine recalls.

Things didn't stay that way for long, though. Before they tied the knot, they had agreed to avoid arguing and let each of them keep their habits and the things they liked.

"I didn't want to make him behave in a certain way just to please me. And he had to like me for me; it was only logical," she added.

What started as a well-reasoned idea ended up causing confusion and several disagreements, though.

For Stan, being himself has taken on a whole new meaning as he refuses to help around the house and can't be disturbed when he's playing video games.

"He won't even answer my questions if he's playing. Those games matter more than I do most days," Madeleine said.

She is usually left to clean their home, do the dishes, cook, and take their trash out. All this is going on while her husband relaxes and even asks for some extra snacks.

And it doesn't help at all to try and talk to him. Their talks quickly become arguments, and he keeps reminding her what they said in the beginning. He doesn't want to change anything in his behavior and reminds her she can leave if she doesn't like it.

"Every time we disagree, he tells me to pack my things and leave; should I do it? I don't think he means it like that, but it comes out harsh. Is it worth showing him words always have consequences and start putting things in boxes and getting ready to leave? Would that make him behave nicer?" Madeleine said.

She's not sure how she should react, but Stan keeps saying the same thing every time. Her friends doubt he cares about her, but through it all, Madeleine believes he just needs to be more responsible.

"I think he loves me, but he can't get over being comfortable. And he resents being told to do something," she added.

What do you think about this situation? Is it ok for Stan to tell his wife to leave just because they disagree on something, or should he find a better way to resolve an argument? Does he deserve to see his words become a fact?

