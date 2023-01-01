Wife on mother-in-law: "I take care of her while my husband works; the whole family criticizes me"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t0hm6_0k0KN6e600
Photo byPexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Helping your parents when they get older can be challenging if you have a full-time job and when your earnings are not enough to hire someone to come over.

And when it's about your mother or father-in-law, there's a lot more tension involved, with different opinions and relatives trying to show a better way to do it or a faster solution for any task.

My friend Candace is feeling caught in the middle while half her family spends their time telling her she's not looking after her mother-in-law the way she should.

She and her husband, David, have been married for 30 years. Candace was a stay-at-home mom for their four kids, and once they all left for college, her mother-in-law moved in with them because she could no longer live by herself and handle every house chore.

"I didn't mind in the beginning. We'd always got along great, so I thought it would be a chance to catch up on recipes, talk about holiday plans, and think about birthday surprises," Candace recalls.

Unfortunately, ever since her mother-in-law, Angela, moved into her home, several relatives have stopped by to check on how things are going. And sometimes their visits come at unusual times.

"We've had them coming by at 6 a.m. or even after 10 p.m. They never apologize and just come in and call her name. Like it's suddenly her house only, and my husband and I are just her carers," Candace said.

Her husband's brother and two sisters are very doubtful about the way Candace looks after Angela, 87, and they bring it up each time they stop by.

"They're not exactly rude, but they point out little things and keep trying to make me feel I'm not doing much for her. I'm actually so tired, and I keep switching between keeping her company, preparing her meals based on the instructions I have, and reminding her to take her daily walks and then rest," she said.

Candace feels no one in her husband's family realizes how long it takes to plan all that each day, and when they show her a dusty shelf or remark her mother-in-law is looking frail, they simply deny all her efforts.

"I told David that's not the right way to behave to me, but he doesn't notice what they're doing. He keeps saying they point out those things because they love his mom, and it's not about me at all. I think it is," she added.

This takes place while her husband keeps going to work and all the other relatives avoid looking after Angela saying they're too busy and live far away.

"They won't help with money either, so it's just words. I take care of her while my husband works; the whole family criticizes me. It's not fair to do all the work with no one even saying thank you. I care about Angela, but her family is tiresome," Candace shared.

She's talked to her mother-in-law too, and Angela promised to make her other children behave, but no change has happened yet.

"She's so gentle and doesn't even talk too loud. I doubt she can make them behave at this stage of life," Candace said.

For now, her relatives keep showing up unannounced, but Candace plans to put on a notice on the door saying, "No visit after 8 p.m.," and she won't open the door after that.

"Hopefully, that teaches them a lesson about manners," she said.

What do you think about this situation? Is the daughter-in-law right to want the relatives to intrude less if they're not contributing at all? Should they be able to visit anytime without letting the couple know in advance?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# family# couple# relationships# marriage

Comments / 110

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
90412 followers

More from Amy Christie

Dad on kids: "They're over 20 and stay in bed all day to play video games; I have to cook all their meals"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Looking after your kids while they're young makes sense, and it teaches them more about life, but when should their parents stop supporting them? Is high school the time to let them take on more challenges or later on?

Read full story
103 comments

Mom on gifts: "I got my son a $25 toy, refused my daughter a $20 book; she won't talk to me"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When you have more than one kid, and they all ask for gifts, it's not easy to decide what should be bought immediately and what can wait. And making the child feel included even when they're not getting the gift they asked for is challenging if they see their siblings receive one.

Read full story
43 comments

Husband on wife: "'She cooked for years; last night she told me to make my dinner"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Choosing to stay at home to look after the kids and do chores while taking care of the whole family can be just as tiring as working full-time in the office.

Read full story
63 comments

Mom on son: "He won't find a girlfriend or a wife who likes him; should I tell him?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Teaching kids to be confident takes time and patience, particularly when they're teenagers. But what happens when their parents think they don't have good odds of finding a partner even before that time?

Read full story
109 comments

Wife on husband: "He wants everything to be about his daughter; he won't have kids with me"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being a stepparent is not easy, even if you love your new partner and are determined to make your marriage last. The type of relationships formed while stepping in to look after your partner's kids can often get strained, especially if the couple doesn't want to have any more kids.

Read full story
95 comments

Mom on daughter: "How do I get her to accept her adopted brother?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Siblings don't always get along great while growing up, and parents are often challenged to prevent rivalry and make games filled with love instead of competition.

Read full story
12 comments

Mom on daughter: "She talks back because her sister left for college"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Siblings have fun growing up together, and every game is more interesting when you have a partner by your side, ready to try something new or laugh at jokes. That companionship that keeps on bonding brothers and sisters is sometimes damaged when one of them has to move to a different city.

Read full story
11 comments

Husband on wife: "She's in her sixties like me; I need someone else"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having an age difference is often a difficult topic when it comes to couples, and while most people try to find a partner close to their age, they may feel differently once they get older.

Read full story
654 comments

Boyfriend on girlfriend: "She stays in my house and doesn't cook or clean; am I her servant?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Balancing daily responsibilities between partners and making sure each does their share can get difficult to handle at times, particularly if one of them avoids doing anything at all. And there's just one step from that to considering them lazy or doubting the relationship's future.

Read full story
134 comments

Stay-at-home mom on husband: "He says it's his turn to stay with the kids; I have 3 months to find a job"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Deciding to have a family with your spouse takes love, determination, and a lot of difficult decisions that the couple must agree on. Once they have kids, it often happens that one of the parents stays home to look after them.

Read full story
273 comments

Wife on husband: "Every time we disagree, he tells me to pack my things and leave; should I do it?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Disagreements about little things can add up fast when a couple lives in the same home. And when they're married, the way each spouse responds to arguments will easily determine the future of their relationship.

Read full story
278 comments

Wife on grandparents: "They only like my husband's son from his first marriage; they ignore my son"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Grandchildren competing for stories and attention is not a pleasant thing to see. When they come from different marriages, the way a spouse's parents treat them can influence each holiday or birthday celebrated together.

Read full story
81 comments

Wife on husband: "Is he at work if he doesn't answer my texts?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having a home and raising a family with your spouse is one of the most fulfilling things after falling in love. Deciding who goes to work to pay the bills and who will raise the kids might seem logical in the beginning, but a lot of difficulties can show up on the way, particularly where trust between partners is concerned.

Read full story
8 comments

Husband on wife: "I buy all the food she cooks; why is she asking me to go to a restaurant?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding the right partner to get married and have a life together takes so much more than shared hobbies or travels. Sometimes, it's about the everyday things that are not as exciting as going on an adventure to discover new places.

Read full story
270 comments

Husband on wife: "She hasn't come home for lunch for 9 months; she works a block away"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Sharing daily chores like cooking and doing laundry while keeping the house looking tidy is part of married life.

Read full story
197 comments

Fourth wife on stepdaughter: "She's married and still comes to ask for presents and money"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married in love, being determined to have a happy life together, and having a home with your kids is a great start to a life together, but what if there's another element in the picture? Does being a stepparent complete happiness or take some away from the new couple?

Read full story
54 comments

Wife on divorce: "Should I leave my husband now or wait for the kids to grow up?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Deciding that your marriage is over is a difficult step to take, more so when you already have a family and know that the kids will be affected by anything their parents do. Is that a reason to keep holding on to a marriage even if the partners no longer care about each other?

Read full story
91 comments

Husband on wife: "We have 6 daughters and no boy; I want to leave"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Choosing the right partner to have a family with takes love and determination to make a home together and share happy memories.

Read full story
243 comments

Woman on boyfriend: "He always sleeps with his teddy when we're together; should I be concerned?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Toys are so important at a young age when kids want to play and feel comforted as they take a nap or go to sleep for the night. But what is the limit for keeping teddies, and is there a specific age when one should just give them up and avoid them permanently?

Read full story
24 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy