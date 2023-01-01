Wife on mother-in-law: "I take care of her while my husband works; the whole family criticizes me"

Photo by Pexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Helping your parents when they get older can be challenging if you have a full-time job and when your earnings are not enough to hire someone to come over.

And when it's about your mother or father-in-law, there's a lot more tension involved, with different opinions and relatives trying to show a better way to do it or a faster solution for any task.

My friend Candace is feeling caught in the middle while half her family spends their time telling her she's not looking after her mother-in-law the way she should.

She and her husband, David, have been married for 30 years. Candace was a stay-at-home mom for their four kids, and once they all left for college, her mother-in-law moved in with them because she could no longer live by herself and handle every house chore.

"I didn't mind in the beginning. We'd always got along great, so I thought it would be a chance to catch up on recipes, talk about holiday plans, and think about birthday surprises," Candace recalls.

Unfortunately, ever since her mother-in-law, Angela, moved into her home, several relatives have stopped by to check on how things are going. And sometimes their visits come at unusual times.

"We've had them coming by at 6 a.m. or even after 10 p.m. They never apologize and just come in and call her name. Like it's suddenly her house only, and my husband and I are just her carers," Candace said.

Her husband's brother and two sisters are very doubtful about the way Candace looks after Angela, 87, and they bring it up each time they stop by.

"They're not exactly rude, but they point out little things and keep trying to make me feel I'm not doing much for her. I'm actually so tired, and I keep switching between keeping her company, preparing her meals based on the instructions I have, and reminding her to take her daily walks and then rest," she said.

Candace feels no one in her husband's family realizes how long it takes to plan all that each day, and when they show her a dusty shelf or remark her mother-in-law is looking frail, they simply deny all her efforts.

"I told David that's not the right way to behave to me, but he doesn't notice what they're doing. He keeps saying they point out those things because they love his mom, and it's not about me at all. I think it is," she added.

This takes place while her husband keeps going to work and all the other relatives avoid looking after Angela saying they're too busy and live far away.

"They won't help with money either, so it's just words. I take care of her while my husband works; the whole family criticizes me. It's not fair to do all the work with no one even saying thank you. I care about Angela, but her family is tiresome," Candace shared.

She's talked to her mother-in-law too, and Angela promised to make her other children behave, but no change has happened yet.

"She's so gentle and doesn't even talk too loud. I doubt she can make them behave at this stage of life," Candace said.

For now, her relatives keep showing up unannounced, but Candace plans to put on a notice on the door saying, "No visit after 8 p.m.," and she won't open the door after that.

"Hopefully, that teaches them a lesson about manners," she said.

What do you think about this situation? Is the daughter-in-law right to want the relatives to intrude less if they're not contributing at all? Should they be able to visit anytime without letting the couple know in advance?