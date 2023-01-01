Wife on husband: "Is he at work if he doesn't answer my texts?"

Photo by Natasha Hall on Unsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Having a home and raising a family with your spouse is one of the most fulfilling things after falling in love. Deciding who goes to work to pay the bills and who will raise the kids might seem logical in the beginning, but a lot of difficulties can show up on the way, particularly where trust between partners is concerned.

My friend Adele is married to Thomas, and they have two kids together, Annie and Dina. They decided Adele should be a full-time mom until their daughters grew up.

"We didn't feel it was right to get a babysitter or to use a daycare later. We both want our little girls to be happy and well taken care of. And I didn't mind leaving my job and staying with them," Adele said.

In the beginning, everything went well, and she loved always being close to her daughters, cooking their meals, and playing fun games with them.

However, Thomas started working longer hours at the office, and he kept saying overtime was mandatory.

"I don't think he has to be there so much time. I'm sure someone else can cover for him. Not all his colleagues have families, and they would all understand," Adele said.

Thomas doesn't feel the same way, and he wants to be there and make sure each project or task assigned to him is on track.

"I don't want to ask anyone to take my place. That's what they pay me for. Why would I go home if there's work to be done? That's why my wife is there. And we need the money," he said.

Seeing that her husband won't give up on overtime, Adele thought it would be a good idea to text him and check he was ok.

"I miss him a lot when I'm at home with the kids. I wish he didn't have to stay there for so long. So I send him texts, and each reply makes me feel better. When he delays, I get tense and start thinking something else might be going on. Plenty of times, I'm on the verge of getting in my car and going there just because I want to be sure he's at work," the mom said.

As it turns out, spending more time with her daughters doesn't cover the need to know where her husband is and what he's doing. And when he's away for 9 or 10 hours each day, Adele gets worried and suspects other things might be going on.

"Is he at work if he doesn't answer my texts? I just want a short reply; it's not like I'm sending long messages and asking him to write back several times. But once or twice a day should be ok. I need that certainty," she added.

Thomas doesn't always manage to reply, though, and that has caused a few arguments so far. Adele doesn't like to wait for a reply either.

"She thinks I should answer her text in 10 minutes at most, but I'm not always able to do that. There might be something to do, and I only have one lunch break. I try to reply, but when I can't, she'll get upset, and I don't even feel like going home on those days. It's not my fault if I'm busy sometimes," Thomas explained.

The problem is Adele doesn't think he can be so busy as to be unable to answer a message. So, when it happens, he has to give her a long explanation and plenty of details about the project he's managing and what exactly he was doing when he got her text, and the reason why there was no chance to answer it fast.

"It's tiresome, and I don't think she should doubt herself or me that way. I hope that, in time, she gets used to it. We may have to consider getting a babysitter if things don't improve. Maybe being a stay-at-home mom isn't beneficial for Adele. And working would make her realize that so many things can happen to make you lose track of time," he added.

What do you think about this situation? Is Adele overreacting by asking Thomas to reply to one or two texts each day? Should she just wait for him to get home at the end of the day to chat or ask him to give her a call during his lunch break? Would it be better for the couple if both spouses worked so Adele would understand the challenges that could prevent answering a text message?