Wife on husband: "Is he at work if he doesn't answer my texts?"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f75fN_0jzcXwSQ00
Photo byNatasha HallonUnsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Having a home and raising a family with your spouse is one of the most fulfilling things after falling in love. Deciding who goes to work to pay the bills and who will raise the kids might seem logical in the beginning, but a lot of difficulties can show up on the way, particularly where trust between partners is concerned.

My friend Adele is married to Thomas, and they have two kids together, Annie and Dina. They decided Adele should be a full-time mom until their daughters grew up.

"We didn't feel it was right to get a babysitter or to use a daycare later. We both want our little girls to be happy and well taken care of. And I didn't mind leaving my job and staying with them," Adele said.

In the beginning, everything went well, and she loved always being close to her daughters, cooking their meals, and playing fun games with them.

However, Thomas started working longer hours at the office, and he kept saying overtime was mandatory.

"I don't think he has to be there so much time. I'm sure someone else can cover for him. Not all his colleagues have families, and they would all understand," Adele said.

Thomas doesn't feel the same way, and he wants to be there and make sure each project or task assigned to him is on track.

"I don't want to ask anyone to take my place. That's what they pay me for. Why would I go home if there's work to be done? That's why my wife is there. And we need the money," he said.

Seeing that her husband won't give up on overtime, Adele thought it would be a good idea to text him and check he was ok.

"I miss him a lot when I'm at home with the kids. I wish he didn't have to stay there for so long. So I send him texts, and each reply makes me feel better. When he delays, I get tense and start thinking something else might be going on. Plenty of times, I'm on the verge of getting in my car and going there just because I want to be sure he's at work," the mom said.

As it turns out, spending more time with her daughters doesn't cover the need to know where her husband is and what he's doing. And when he's away for 9 or 10 hours each day, Adele gets worried and suspects other things might be going on.

"Is he at work if he doesn't answer my texts? I just want a short reply; it's not like I'm sending long messages and asking him to write back several times. But once or twice a day should be ok. I need that certainty," she added.

Thomas doesn't always manage to reply, though, and that has caused a few arguments so far. Adele doesn't like to wait for a reply either.

"She thinks I should answer her text in 10 minutes at most, but I'm not always able to do that. There might be something to do, and I only have one lunch break. I try to reply, but when I can't, she'll get upset, and I don't even feel like going home on those days. It's not my fault if I'm busy sometimes," Thomas explained.

The problem is Adele doesn't think he can be so busy as to be unable to answer a message. So, when it happens, he has to give her a long explanation and plenty of details about the project he's managing and what exactly he was doing when he got her text, and the reason why there was no chance to answer it fast.

"It's tiresome, and I don't think she should doubt herself or me that way. I hope that, in time, she gets used to it. We may have to consider getting a babysitter if things don't improve. Maybe being a stay-at-home mom isn't beneficial for Adele. And working would make her realize that so many things can happen to make you lose track of time," he added.

What do you think about this situation? Is Adele overreacting by asking Thomas to reply to one or two texts each day? Should she just wait for him to get home at the end of the day to chat or ask him to give her a call during his lunch break? Would it be better for the couple if both spouses worked so Adele would understand the challenges that could prevent answering a text message?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# marriage# relationships# couple# wife

Comments / 8

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
90412 followers

More from Amy Christie

Dad on kids: "They're over 20 and stay in bed all day to play video games; I have to cook all their meals"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Looking after your kids while they're young makes sense, and it teaches them more about life, but when should their parents stop supporting them? Is high school the time to let them take on more challenges or later on?

Read full story
103 comments

Mom on gifts: "I got my son a $25 toy, refused my daughter a $20 book; she won't talk to me"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When you have more than one kid, and they all ask for gifts, it's not easy to decide what should be bought immediately and what can wait. And making the child feel included even when they're not getting the gift they asked for is challenging if they see their siblings receive one.

Read full story
43 comments

Husband on wife: "'She cooked for years; last night she told me to make my dinner"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Choosing to stay at home to look after the kids and do chores while taking care of the whole family can be just as tiring as working full-time in the office.

Read full story
63 comments

Mom on son: "He won't find a girlfriend or a wife who likes him; should I tell him?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Teaching kids to be confident takes time and patience, particularly when they're teenagers. But what happens when their parents think they don't have good odds of finding a partner even before that time?

Read full story
109 comments

Wife on husband: "He wants everything to be about his daughter; he won't have kids with me"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being a stepparent is not easy, even if you love your new partner and are determined to make your marriage last. The type of relationships formed while stepping in to look after your partner's kids can often get strained, especially if the couple doesn't want to have any more kids.

Read full story
95 comments

Mom on daughter: "How do I get her to accept her adopted brother?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Siblings don't always get along great while growing up, and parents are often challenged to prevent rivalry and make games filled with love instead of competition.

Read full story
12 comments

Mom on daughter: "She talks back because her sister left for college"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Siblings have fun growing up together, and every game is more interesting when you have a partner by your side, ready to try something new or laugh at jokes. That companionship that keeps on bonding brothers and sisters is sometimes damaged when one of them has to move to a different city.

Read full story
11 comments

Husband on wife: "She's in her sixties like me; I need someone else"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having an age difference is often a difficult topic when it comes to couples, and while most people try to find a partner close to their age, they may feel differently once they get older.

Read full story
654 comments

Boyfriend on girlfriend: "She stays in my house and doesn't cook or clean; am I her servant?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Balancing daily responsibilities between partners and making sure each does their share can get difficult to handle at times, particularly if one of them avoids doing anything at all. And there's just one step from that to considering them lazy or doubting the relationship's future.

Read full story
134 comments

Stay-at-home mom on husband: "He says it's his turn to stay with the kids; I have 3 months to find a job"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Deciding to have a family with your spouse takes love, determination, and a lot of difficult decisions that the couple must agree on. Once they have kids, it often happens that one of the parents stays home to look after them.

Read full story
273 comments

Wife on husband: "Every time we disagree, he tells me to pack my things and leave; should I do it?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Disagreements about little things can add up fast when a couple lives in the same home. And when they're married, the way each spouse responds to arguments will easily determine the future of their relationship.

Read full story
278 comments

Wife on mother-in-law: "I take care of her while my husband works; the whole family criticizes me"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Helping your parents when they get older can be challenging if you have a full-time job and when your earnings are not enough to hire someone to come over.

Read full story
110 comments

Wife on grandparents: "They only like my husband's son from his first marriage; they ignore my son"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Grandchildren competing for stories and attention is not a pleasant thing to see. When they come from different marriages, the way a spouse's parents treat them can influence each holiday or birthday celebrated together.

Read full story
81 comments

Husband on wife: "I buy all the food she cooks; why is she asking me to go to a restaurant?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding the right partner to get married and have a life together takes so much more than shared hobbies or travels. Sometimes, it's about the everyday things that are not as exciting as going on an adventure to discover new places.

Read full story
270 comments

Husband on wife: "She hasn't come home for lunch for 9 months; she works a block away"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Sharing daily chores like cooking and doing laundry while keeping the house looking tidy is part of married life.

Read full story
197 comments

Fourth wife on stepdaughter: "She's married and still comes to ask for presents and money"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married in love, being determined to have a happy life together, and having a home with your kids is a great start to a life together, but what if there's another element in the picture? Does being a stepparent complete happiness or take some away from the new couple?

Read full story
54 comments

Wife on divorce: "Should I leave my husband now or wait for the kids to grow up?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Deciding that your marriage is over is a difficult step to take, more so when you already have a family and know that the kids will be affected by anything their parents do. Is that a reason to keep holding on to a marriage even if the partners no longer care about each other?

Read full story
91 comments

Husband on wife: "We have 6 daughters and no boy; I want to leave"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Choosing the right partner to have a family with takes love and determination to make a home together and share happy memories.

Read full story
243 comments

Woman on boyfriend: "He always sleeps with his teddy when we're together; should I be concerned?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Toys are so important at a young age when kids want to play and feel comforted as they take a nap or go to sleep for the night. But what is the limit for keeping teddies, and is there a specific age when one should just give them up and avoid them permanently?

Read full story
24 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy