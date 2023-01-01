Husband on wife: "I buy all the food she cooks; why is she asking me to go to a restaurant?"

Photo by Jason Briscoe on Unsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Finding the right partner to get married and have a life together takes so much more than shared hobbies or travels. Sometimes, it's about the everyday things that are not as exciting as going on an adventure to discover new places.

And the way you react to daily chores or when it's time to cook a meal can say a lot about whether you will be together for a long time.

My friend Maddy and her husband Ted have been together for eight years. They tied the knot in their second year of college and have since saved up for a house of their own.

"It took us a while because when we graduated, our jobs didn't pay that much, and we had loans to cover. Being together made up for all the difficulties, though," Maddy said.

As soon as they started living together, they also thought about laundry, dishes, and the rest of their house chores. None of them wanted to have a messy place, so they each vacuumed regularly, cleaned the floor, and dusted every shelf.

They also stacked everything neatly, and there was hardly any clutter in any of their bedrooms.

Maddy did all the cooking while Ted went out to get all the ingredients she needed.

"It made sense to do it that way since I'm not great at it. Meals are just not my thing, but I will go and look for every ingredient and be very careful what I buy. Maddy's soups and pies are the best," Ted said.

While she doesn't mind cooking and loves to be praised for her efforts, Maddy isn't ok with doing this every day of the week. On the contrary, she's asked her husband to agree to go out for dinner on some days.

"I need some time to relax too. I don't want to grow old remembering how I cooked every night. We should go to restaurants and listen to music and have fun too. It's not just about going to the grocery store and handing me the bag with all the things I need," Maddy said.

Her husband, however, is confused by her reaction. He feels that spending money on the best food ingredients is enough, and there's no need to go out too.

"I buy all the food she cooks; why is she asking me to go to a restaurant? Can't we just relax at home without getting all dressed up and eating something that doesn't even taste that good? It seems such a waste of money and time to me," he said.

Maddy believes this would be like time off for her since she's not that passionate about cooking. She also feels that going out on a date matters for their relationship in the long term.

"It's important to be because I don't want him to think I'm his cook. I'm his wife, and we need to enjoy ourselves together, not just him watching TV while I make lunch or dinner. Dating still matters for our marriage," she said.

For now, Ted is trying hard to keep eating at home every day, even though Maddy explained why going to restaurants once or twice a week would matter a lot to her.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Is Ted right to ask his wife to cook every day just because he's the one who pays for the food they eat? Does Maddy need a break every now and then, and is going to a restaurant the kind of relaxing moment they should have?

