Wife on divorce: "Should I leave my husband now or wait for the kids to grow up?"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EdekC_0jxgHu7i00
Photo byPexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Deciding that your marriage is over is a difficult step to take, more so when you already have a family and know that the kids will be affected by anything their parents do. Is that a reason to keep holding on to a marriage even if the partners no longer care about each other?

My friend Sandra is considering how to have closure in her marriage without making her kids sad.

She and her husband, Tim, have been arguing for months, and she doesn't want to go on like that. At the same time, Sandra is worried about her kids missing their dad and how they will react if they don't have him there as they grow up.

"I'm sure I want a divorce. But that's for myself and Tim. We're not in love anymore. The kids are a separate issue. And I don't know if this step is too harsh for them," she said.

The couple has three kids, two toddlers, and a first grader.

Sandra is considering if it would benefit them to have their dad around until they're teenagers or if it's better to end it all now and start being happy in a different way, even if their family splits up.

"I wouldn't be sad if Tim found someone else after our divorce, but neglecting his kids would affect them. Should I leave my husband now or wait for the kids to grow up? They hear us arguing for every little thing, and there's no end until we get to sleep every day," Sandra shared.

The tension between their parents is starting to have an effect on the children as well, even though their parents try to keep their voices down or at least ignore each other for part of the day.

"We inevitably end up bickering again, and the three of them look at us, and sometimes one of the toddlers won't play for two days after, or our older son will just sit on the porch and avoid all of us," the mom said.

Between holding on for the sake of family and letting her kids know their mom and dad can't be together anymore is a gray area where daily arguments and money issues keep happening.

"Tim quit his job, and he spends his time on the couch. I can't stand it. If I tell him to help around the house or learn how to cook, he gets angry, and we keep shouting at each other," she added.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Should the couple divorce now and avoid any more arguments in front of their kids, or is staying together worth it so the kids can still see their dad every day?

